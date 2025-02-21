It is a confirmation. Apple announces that the not so new iPhone 15 Pro, officialized in September 2023, will receive the visual intelligence function as an update of update software. This utility based on artificial intelligence will allow smartphone Recognize what is around the user just by activating the digital camera.

Behind this announcement is the confirmation that the 16E iPhone will be able to take the advantages of Visual Intelligence even without the button dedicated to the different functions of the camera. The update adapted to 15 pro is consistent, considering that this model has all the credentials to house the different functions of Apple Intelligence.

Visual Intelligence is an option within the Apple Intelligence ecosystem that maximizes camera capabilities to understand what is framing in real timein order to recognize objects or places. You can also read a text aloud or even summarize it, but also send you information for a search for products on Google or Chatgpt. Apple Intelligence is now available in English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese and French; In April you will receive an update to offer more languages.

How does Visual Intelligence work?

You can use Visual Intelligence to obtain details about a business in front, such as opening schedule, available services and contact information. According to Apple’s official page, you can also check the reviews, grades, make a reservation or an order with home delivery; At the moment, this option is only valid in the US.

To use visual function with Apple Intelligence In a space, hold the camera control and point to the place in front of you. Then touches the name of the place at the top of the screen, and depending on the business, perform one of the following options:

Toca schedule: Consult the service schedules. Touch ask: Make an order with home delivery. Menu touches: Consult the menu or the services they offer. Touch reserve: Make a reservation. Touch the three points: Visit your website and more.

When Visual Intelligence will arrive at the iPhone 15

The function with AI, Visual Intelligence, will reach the iPhone 15 Pro with the iOS 18.4 update, which is expected to arrive next April. At the moment, Apple has not shared more details on the subject.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.