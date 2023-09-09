The Tuscan actor vented on social media after receiving a fine for speeding detected with the Velocar. What is the new latest generation speed detection device and how does it work

Alessandro Pinto

Also Leonardo Pieraccioni ended up in the net of Velocar, in what will be remembered as the summer of bloodletting for Italian motorists. The Tuscan actor was in fact fined in Florence while traveling at 58 km/h, on a road section monitored by the new device speed detection, where the limit was 50 km/h. With his usual irony, Pieraccioni vented on social media by showing the report of the protest: “I didn’t deserve it too much: I was going at 58 km/h, they punished me for going over 3 km. But it doesn’t matter, I made a mistake and I’ll pay for it. Do you know how the velocar works? How long does it last? Before, you knew there was a cap, you slowed down and knew that that was the line not to cross. It’s an abstract entity. Some say it lasts for thirty meters, my uncle is convinced that once you enter this cosmic bubble that is the velocar, he follows you home. Even before going to sleep he greets him, like The Truman Show. When does he pick you up and when does he leave this velocar? “. Let’s try to answer the questions posed by the actor. See also PSG falls in the French Cup: Nice ahead of penalties

velocar: the tutor in the city — Trivializing, we can say that the Velocar takes place in city the same function as Tutor (SICVe PM system) on the motorway: detects the average speed of a car on a specific stretch of road. As in the case of Tutor And Speed ​​Cameras, there is a tolerance margin of 5%, with a minimum of 5 km/h. In the case of Pieraccioni, therefore with the limit set at 50 km/h, the fine would not have been triggered until 55 km/h. Once that threshold is exceeded, however, one encounters the sanction provided for byart. 142 of the CDSwhich provides a sanction Between 42 And 173 euros for those who are caught at a speed up to 10 km/h above the established limit.

VElocar: how it works — The system Velocar provides two detection points, one at the entrance and one at the exit of the electronically monitored road section. The device consists of a radar to detect speed, in addition to the camera to take a photo of the license plate of vehicles stopped at a average speed is higher than permitted. One is not planned fixed distance between the two detection points. The Velocar is capable of monitoring roads with up to three lanes and is equally effective with Italian license plates as with those beyond 50 foreign nations. As with Tutor and Autovelox, the presence of the Velocar must be reported to motorists in advance and visibly, using signs or luminous signaling devices. Unlike Tutor and Autovelox, however, at least momentarily there is no map that certifies their presence in the area.