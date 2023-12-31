MELBOURNE, Australia — Near Australia's largest shipping container port lies a neighborhood with such a distinctive aroma that passing motorists sometimes roll down their windows to breathe in the intense beer smell.

That scent, officially recognized by the City of Melbourne in 2022 for its “intangible cultural heritage,” comes from a factory like any other in Port Melbourne. In the last 80 years, all containers of Vegemite, the spread much loved in Australia and not so much outside the country, have begun their journey there.

Gleaming glass jars, each filled with semi-molten Vegemite, clink as they move along metal rollers on the assembly line.

Australians long for Vegemite. It is found in more than 90 percent of the country's homes, said Bega Group, the company that produces it.

The brand celebrated its centennial in 2023, prompting ridiculous merchandise (replica sterling silver Vegemite jars that sold out in four hours) and an abundance of questionable collaborations (Vegemite oatmeal, Vegemite roast chicken, etc.). But it's not at all clear what Vegemite is.

What does “concentrated yeast extract” mean?

“I'm not sure that's necessarily important,” said Matt Gray, Bega's marketing director.

Vegemite officials offer few clues. It is made with leftover yeast from local breweries and bakeries; requires a fermentation process of several weeks; It has salt, and maybe onion and celery; and it is an excellent source of vitamins.

“It's top secret,” Robert Carman, the factory manager, who has worked at the plant for 51 years, said of the recipe.

Five days a week, Carman and a team of tasters taste a sample of each batch. They look for firmness, “squeezability” and a flavor that has the right notes of salt and acidity.

Ben Shewry, the celebrity chef behind Melbourne restaurant Attica, compares enjoying Vegemite to skateboarding.

“You have to have done it when you were a kid,” said Shewry, who is from New Zealand. “It's too painful to learn as an adult.”

More than a decade ago, then-US President Barack Obama threw diplomatic norms aside as he stood next to Julia Gillard, then-Australian Prime Minister, to proclaim: “it tastes horrible.”

Introduced in 1923 as a competitor to Marmite, a British yeast jelly, it was not until 1937 that sales began to pick up. Part of the appeal was advertisements promoting the product as healthy baby food. In World War II, it was so popular that it accompanied Australian troops overseas and created shortages at home.

“Sending it to war really solidified its place in the national diet,” noted Jamie Callister, grandson of Cyril Callister, the food chemist who invented it.

Although commonly served on toast, Vegemite comes in many forms in Melbourne restaurants and cafes. It is baked into cheese rolls or, at one location, added to white chocolate ice cream, where its slight chemical flavor seems to linger on the taste buds for hours.

It even makes way for gourmet restaurants. Shewry makes its own trademark imitation, “Benmite”: a fresh, slightly grainy product of unspecified plant origin that has been spread on buns or toast.

For Shewry, Vegemite is as much a part of Australian food heritage as many indigenous ingredients.

“We have this tendency to feel 'cultural shame' about really successful things, whether it's Vegemite or a Driza-Bone coat,” he said, of waterproof trench coats made in Australia for almost a century. “But that's great. In fact, it is a real part of our culture, and it is important and valuable.”

By: NATASHA FROST