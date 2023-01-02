Of Roger Corcella

Udca is a molecule that has already been on the market for years and is used to treat gallstones and primary biliary cholangitis. Interesting research results but no clinical trials



Not even the researchers from Cambridge (UK) would have expected that the study on theursodeoxycholic acid (Udca, a drug already on the market and used to treat i bile stones

and the primary biliary cholangitis

a rare autoimmune liver disease) as a possible form of prevention of Covid-19 , published in Nature in December 2022, it would have had such a large echo in China. Such as to push a wave of requests for this component. Their one of those classic cases of serendipity, which science often proposes. The discovery, in fact, occurred by chance: the group led by Dr Fotios Sampaziotisresearcher at the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute of the University of Cambridge (UK) and head of hepatology at Addenbrooke’s hospital (Cambridge, UK), was studying some cellular mechanisms of the liver.

An Italian doctoral student also works in the laboratory of Dr. Sampaziotis, who deals with regenerative medicine of the liver, Teresa Brevini. By studying liver organoids, small 3D structures grown in the laboratory to mimic the life of the organ, mini-livers, Dr. Brevini has made a fortuitous discovery about ACE2, the molecule that Sars-CoV-2 uses to enter our cells. The team found that a molecule known as FXRpresent in large quantities in these bile duct organoids, directly regulates the ACE2 viral gate, effectively opening and closing it. FXR was found to be extremely sensitive to ursodeoxycholic acid, which appears to be able to block it by preventing the coronavirus from entering cells. When we realized we had found a mechanism to modulate ACE2, we knew we had found something important for the fight against Covid-19, says Brevini.

Animal experimentation These results were later confirmed in mini-lungs and mini-intestines in the laboratory. The next step was to demonstrate that the drug could prevent infection not only in cells grown in the laboratory, but also in living organisms. For this, they have collaborated with the Professor Andrew Owen from the University of Liverpool to show that the drug prevented the infection in hamsters exposed to the viruswhich are used as the gold standard model for preclinical drug testing against SARS-CoV-2. Importantly, the Udca-treated hamsters were protected against the delta variant of the virus, which was new at the time and partially resistant to existing vaccines. Professor Owen said: Although we will need adequately controlled randomized trials to confirm these findings, the data provide compelling evidence that UDCA could function as a drug to protect against Covid-19 and complement vaccination programmes, particularly in vulnerable population groups. Because it directly targets the ACE2 receptor, we hope it will be more resistant to the changes resulting from the evolution of the Sars-CoV-2 peakwhich results in the rapid appearance of new variants.

The test on human lungs donated to research Subsequently, the researchers worked with Professor Andrew Fisher of Newcastle University and Professor Chris Watson of Addenbrooke’s Hospital to test whether their hamster findings held true in human lungs exposed to the virus. To make sure their results could be confirmed in humans, the team used real human lungs donated to the research that have been kept alive outside the body thanks to a special machine. The result was that the lung, treated with the drug, resisted the infection, developed instead in the other lung, not protected by any therapy. Professor Fisher said: This is one of the first studies to test the effect of a drug in a whole human organ as it is being perfused. c

the could prove important for organ transplantation: given the risks of transmission of Covid-19 through transplanted organs, it could open the possibility of treating organs with drugs to eliminate the virus before transplantation. When an organ is not used for a transplant, it is discarded and thrown away; if donated to research it is invaluable because it can allow us to make great strides forward – adds Teresa Brevini – the confirmation that Udca protects human organs from infection by Sars-CoV-2 has accelerated our study and it allowed us to do real translational researchusing a discovery made in the laboratory to meet a clinical need.

Human volunteers Given the high safety profile of Udca, already widely proven, the researchers switched to the undergoing trials in humans. The Cambridge team collaborated with the professor Ansgar Lohse of the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Medical Center in Germany. We recruited eight healthy volunteers to receive the drug – explained Professor Lohse -. When we swabbed the noses of these volunteers, we found lower levels of ACE2, suggesting that the virus would have less opportunity to penetrate and infect their nasal cells, the main gateway for the virus.

Verification of clinical data While it was not possible to conduct a full-scale clinical trial, the researchers did the next best thing: examine COVID-19 outcome data from two independent patient cohorts, comparing individuals who were already taking Udca for their liver conditions versus patients not receiving the drug. They found that patients receiving Udca had less likely to develop severe Covid-19 and being hospitalized.

The conclusions This study suggests that Udca could be a new drug for the fight against Covid-19, but not being a clinical trial, it needs a randomized clinical trial to be confirmed. Therefore the authors do not recommend the use of Udca as an alternative therapy or in place of vaccination for Covid-19. Udca will not replace current Covid-19 therapies, but it expands the arsenal of treatments against the virus and offers a therapeutic alternative against new variants especially for individuals who cannot benefit from vaccines.