Unfiltered beer in a bar in Madrid. Cecilia Diaz Betz

“We released the first unfiltered in 2019 motivated by consumer trends, who were looking for original, authentic and artisan products,” explains Marta Moreno (Málaga, 36 years old), brand director of El Águila, the centenary brewery reactivated by Heineken . And they carried it out betting on a format (flatter and stubby bottle) and a method that was not usual within the most popular brands; although Damm, two years earlier, had already introduced Oro, an unfiltered beer originating in Bilbao, into his portfolio. “We wanted to recover the brewing methods that our beer had, which is why we were inspired by the original recipe. We also want to innovate with it, using Lemondrop hops, which come from Canada and give it greater freshness”, Moreno continues. Her implantation figures are proving him right: “We have grown by 50% every year. And last year we reached 1.6 million homes”. From the unfiltered? “No, they are global numbers for all of El Águila. But the unfiltered has helped a lot.”

El Águila y Damm has recently been followed by Mahou, whose unfiltered Cinco Estrellas offers “a unique beer experience”, in the words of Pablo Sánchez, marketing director of the Madrid giant. According to Sánchez, its unfiltered has a more veiled tone, more flavor and a “silkier texture on the palate”. The three bet on a “ritual” when serving it, which invites you to give the bottle or can a spin, without actually shaking it, so that the yeasts in it are reactivated.

More information

Román Jove (Caracas, 38 years old), from Península, the Alcobendas brewery that releases more than 60 different styles of beer per year, defines unfiltered beer as: “One that has all the components that are created during fermentation until the process final. When we filter, we retain oils that give aromas, in addition to retaining proteins and yeasts. In the end, you end up with a product that is more stable, but lacks some organoleptic components, unlike an unfiltered beer. That’s where that feeling of adapting to these times and making unfiltered beer comes from.” In the Peninsula they are committed to using centrifugation, which separates particles by molecular size and thus allows them not to sacrifice aromatic and flavor components.

That is to say, in recent years, the big breweries have decided to adopt one of the differential values ​​of the artisans, characterized by offering a differential product with a lot of body, a deep aroma and a more marked flavor. Talking about unfiltered beer was talking about one with different degrees of turbidity, where the various styles also marked the type of beer that was going to be drunk, more malted, less hopped or with yeast present, but always with that point of sweetness and thickness. own. The beer came out of the maturation tank and was bottled as is. By contrast, filtered beer had always been associated with transparent, bright, and clear beers. Fashions had imposed crystalline blondes through filtering systems such as sifting, which established standards and flavors that in many cases took away personality from those beers.

Different brands of unfiltered beers. Cecilia Diaz Betz

However, there are a huge number of them that, for reasons of style, filter, since they want to offer a fresh, clear and translucent beer, without too much complexity. That does not take away any value from them, as Javier Donate (Cuenca, 46 years old), founder of the Dawat brewery from Cuenca and president of the Spanish Association of Independent Craft Brewers (AECAI) comments: “The focus has been on the issue of filtering by a commercial issue, but it’s a style issue. We only filter our Lagers because they are beers that should come out more transparent”.

At number 29 Calle Valverde, in the center of Madrid, there is an urban space where unfiltered beer is brewed and served directly from the barrel, on tap: Fábrica Maravillas. The premises, inaugurated in November 2012, are reminiscent of those opened in New York or San Francisco in the early 2000s, due to its industrial profile and radicalism, when the phenomenon craft (craftsman) began to stand out. “Right now we are producing two beers: The American Pale Ale, which we call WAM (We are Malasaña), with moderate bitterness and a lot of hop aroma; and FL(ipa), a West Coast IPA, with a little more alcohol and body. All unfiltered. They are fixed beers that we serve on our taps. Then we make other beers that are in season”, says Yann Boix (Paris, 50 years old), who has been working for this firm for six months. Boix, who is also a beer sommelier and disseminator on different social networks, stresses that working with a living element also means that the batches can be slightly different, moving away from the more standardized industrial profile.

Vicky Di Pau (Mar del Plata, Argentina, 37 years old), sales manager at La Quince Brewery, an international beer judge who has been working in the world of hops for more than a decade, adds that “it’s like when the big brands started to talk about double hops or double or triple malt. Craft beer is always made unfiltered because what we want is for it to be fresh”. Argentina also affects something key, the pasteurization of the large breweries. “By pasteurizing, you kill any kind of living thing that might be in the beer so it doesn’t destabilize,” she says. Industrial ones are more durable and stable, but have less ability to evolve. In the end, beer is a living being, it is a fermented drink with its own peculiarities.

Waitress serving unfiltered beer at the Península Centro bar in Madrid. Cecilia Diaz Betz

In any case, the universe of craft It advances and that lack of stability that was attributed to it in other times is now heavily worked on with different tools. “We don’t filter a single beer, what we do do is centrifuge them. In this way we separate the solids and achieve greater stability, without losing body, aroma and flavor”. Behind this comment is Kevin Patricio (Baltimore, 47 years old), CEO and co-founder of Basqueland, the multi-award-winning independent brewer based in Hernani. “If we filtered a beer it would lose intensity. It’s like dealing with a fresh fruit. We also have a lot of turnover, which is why we can guarantee that everything on the market has the freshness of a freshly made product”, he says. And he ends the conversation with a mantra: “There are many ways to make beer and they are all very valid.”