The Union of South American Nations or popularly known Unasuris a intergovernmental organization endowed with international legal personality. Unasur has played an important role as body for cooperation and political dialogue in the countries of South America.

This organization was established May 23, 2008 Through the Constitutive Treaty of Unasur signed in Brasilia, Brazil, during the extraordinary meeting of heads of state and governmentthis treaty establishes the bases and fundamental principles for the creation of the Unasur.

You can also read: President Petro confirms the reintegration of Colombia into Unasur

On the organization’s website you can find that the main objective of this organization is: “build, in a participatory and consensual manner, a space for integration and union in the cultural, social, economic and political spheres among its peoplesgiving priority to political dialogue, social policies, education, energy, infrastructure, financing and the environment, among others, with a view to eliminating socioeconomic inequality, achieving social inclusion and citizen participation, strengthen democracy and reduce asymmetries in the framework of strengthening the sovereignty and independence of States”.

Since 2019, this organization has been paralyzed, however, it is speculated that with the change of government in Brazil, work will resume. See also What did Queen Elizabeth II die of?

It may interest you: Nicolás Maduro arrived in Brazil, he was invited by Lula for a meeting of leaders

UNASUR member countries

According to the general secretary of Unasur, It is currently made up of twelve South American countries, which are:

1. Argentina

2.Bolivia

3. Brazil

4.Chili

5. Columbia

6. Ecuador

7.Guyana

8. Paraguayan

9. Peru

10. Suriname

11.Uruguay

12. Venezuela

The main headquarters of the organization is located in Quito, Ecuador and was inaugurated in 2007, it is known as the Unasur New Headquarters Building.

Boric criticized Maduro for the violation of human rights in Venezuela

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

Why did the name of Ernesto Samper sound in the return of Argentina to Unasur?

What effects will Colombia’s withdrawal from Unasur bring?

Maduro, Petro and the ‘Brasilia pact’: its scope to unify the South