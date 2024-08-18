Home policy

Is the Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s border region also targeting the Kursk nuclear power plant? Russia has already strengthened the protection of the nuclear power plant.

Kursk – Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the worsening situation around the Kursk nuclear power plant. Since August 6, when the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region began, international concerns are growing about an escalation at the nuclear power plant in the Russian city of Kurchatov.

The question arises whether the Kursk nuclear power plant, which is located only 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, could possibly be the target of the Ukrainian offensive. The Lithuanian nuclear power expert Dmitri Gorchakov writes in a recent article in the independent Russian newspaper Moscow Times“the mere possibility of a nuclear power plant being seized during a war” is “a nightmare scenario”.

What could Ukraine plan to do with a nuclear power plant in the case of a Kursk offensive? Russia is preparing

Russia seems to be taking this threat seriously and has already taken a number of measures to secure the Kursk nuclear power plant. According to reports, the state-owned nuclear company Rosatom began to withdraw some of its employees from the plant, especially those working on two new reactors.

At the same time, Russian troops dug trenches around the power plant site in order to be able to defend it in the event of an attack.

Nuclear expert warns of nuclear risks in Ukraine war and Kursk offensive

But what could Ukraine be aiming to achieve by occupying or taking over the nuclear power plant? One theory is that it could connect Ukraine to its own energy system, writes Lithuanian expert Gorchakov. However, he considers this unlikely and suspects that Ukraine will rather put the reactors “into cold shutdown mode, which will stop electricity generation”. There is speculation that Ukraine wants to “deprive Russia of a vital energy source”.

Whatever Ukraine plans, war fighting near nuclear power plants is a highly dangerous issue, writes nuclear expert Gortschakow from the Bellona Environmental Transparency Center in Vilnius in the Moscow Times“The defending side should not station troops in nuclear power plants,” he warns, because this would make the nuclear power plants even more of a military target. “If a nuclear power plant is surrounded, it is better to give it up through negotiations than to attack the plant,” he warns.

IAEA warns of risks at Kursk nuclear power plant: Russia threatens harsh response in case of attack

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also warned of possible dangers to the Kursk nuclear power plant and stressed that everything should be done to prevent direct attacks on nuclear power plants during the war in Ukraine. In a telephone conversation, Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev informed the IAEA Director General of the worsening situation and invited him to personally visit the nuclear power plant in the Kursk region and the town of Kurchatov.

According to Russian sources, air raid warnings have been triggered several times in recent days, and rocket parts have even been found on the power plant site.

Russia accuses Ukraine of deliberate provocation at the Kursk nuclear power plant

The Russian nuclear energy agency Rosatom and the Russian Defense Ministry accuse Ukraine of preparing a deliberate provocation against the Kursk nuclear power plant. Moscow threatened a harsh response should such an incident occur, but did not provide any specific details.

Rosatom warned of the far-reaching consequences that an attack on a nuclear power plant such as Kursk could have for global nuclear security. Such an incident could cause lasting damage to the reputation of nuclear energy, similar to what happened after the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Nuclear safety at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant also threatened by Ukraine war

The IAEA also sees the security of the Ukrainian Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as being under acute threat following an attack nearby: There was an explosion in the immediate vicinity of the security zone, which IAEA experts on site believe was caused by a drone with an explosive charge, the organization said.

“Once again we are seeing an escalation of threats to nuclear safety at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” warned IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. He remains “extremely concerned” and calls on all sides to exercise restraint.

Grossi warned generally against fighting near nuclear power plants in the context of the Ukraine war or the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk: “Nuclear power plants are resilient to technical or human failure and also external influences, but they are not built to withstand direct military attacks,” he warned urgently.

One thing is clear, writes nuclear expert Gorchakov: “The longer Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, the higher the risk of an accident becomes.” (jal with dpa)