04/07/2024 – 9:01

On Wednesday, the 3rd, the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, detailed the plan to implement TV 3.0 in Brazil, the new generation of digital TV for open and pay TV channels. Expected to be implemented in 2025, TV 3.0 will bring image and sound improvements and greater interactivity with the viewer.

With the new standard, TVs will have a leap in resolution, from Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) to 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) or even 8K (7,680 x 4,320 pixels). In addition to greater image definition, TV 3.0 will have improved color, sharpness and contrast, with support for high dynamic range technology (High Dynamic Range or HDR).

The interactive component of TV 3.0 will require an internet connection. The types of interaction will depend on the content provider, but it will be possible, for example, to access and respond to polls, choose between different cameras in a reality show or football game or make online purchases of the items presented on the screen.

TV 3.0 will also be able to make services and public policies available to the population, especially low-income people, such as health and education programs.

The Ministry of Communications also states that it will be possible to customize the themes and advertisements available on the channels. According to the Ministry of Communications, this interactivity will open up new possibilities for generating revenue, with interactive advertising campaigns.

There will be an integration of the TV with applications, which will allow more interactive navigation. In addition to the content already broadcast live over the air, it will be possible to access additional content on demand, including series, games and programs.

According to the most recent data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), released at the end of 2023, 91.5% of Brazilian households, or 68.9 million, used the internet in 2022. However, 6.4 million of homes around the country do not have access to the network.

When will it happen?

After an international call, the government is studying which of the two approved models it should implement: the Japanese or the American, without ruling out a mix with the European system.

The goal of the Ministry of Communications is to define which technology will be used by December 31, 2024 so that, at the beginning of 2025, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signs a decree so that broadcasters adapt to the implementation schedule , in time for the football World Cup in 2026.

Migration to the new standard will happen gradually, starting in large cities.

How much will it cost?

Access to TV 3.0 will be free but, in addition to the internet connection for the interactive components, it will initially depend on a converter, until the TVs available on the Brazilian market are fully prepared to receive the new standard signal.

The Ministry of Communications does not yet have a definition on the free distribution of converters for the TV 3.0 signal. In the migration from analogue TV to digital, the government offered free signal converters to low-income families.