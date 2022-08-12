The US political landscape could become a scene of fights in the coming months and legal disputes ahead of the 2024 presidential race in which Donald Trump hopes to compete.

(Also read: After criticism, US prosecutor seeks to reveal search warrant to Trump)

Despite Trump’s aspirations, the recent raids by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the former president’s house in search of classified documents would put Trump in danger.

According to the investigations, when the controversial president left the White House, he took about 15 boxes with classified material, these were returned but not with all the content. Apparently the FBI was trying to find papers related to nuclear weapons according to The Washington Post.

What would be the consequences?



In the United States there is a bulk of laws that could apply to this case. The withholding of information such as the one that Trump would possess is punishable by the Espionage Act, but the best known is Section 207I of Title 18 of the United States Code.

In this, it is a crime for a person to “hide, eliminate, mutilate, erase, falsify or destroy” State documents.

Already Hillary Clinton and other officials were singled out under this regulation, but without legal results, although they did in public opinion. In Trump’s case, if he were charged and subsequently convicted under this law, his candidacy in the presidential primary could be challenged.

(Also read: The FBI searched for classified documents on nuclear weapons at Trump’s house)

In addition, as a penalty for this type of act, Trump could also be politically disqualified by decision of Congress. However, this would lead to a long-term complex dispute.

For now, Trump has accused the Democrats of starting the persecution against him, calling it “unnecessary.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

Volodymyr Zelensky doll released to raise funds for Ukraine

These are the pending cases that Donald Trump has with justice