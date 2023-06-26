In the fall of 1994, psychiatrist Judith Herman was at the height of her influence. Her book “Trauma and Recovery,” published two years earlier, had been acclaimed in New York Timess as “one of the most important psychiatric works published since Freud.” His investigation into sexual abuse raised a radical thesis at the time: that trauma can occur not only in the terror of combat, but at the hands of a trusted person.

Psychology has been driven by individual thinkers. So what happened to Herman — as arbitrary as it was — had consequences on the field. He was in a hotel ballroom, preparing to present his latest findings, when he tripped on a rug and fractured his kneecap. “Just whoosh!“, said.

On and off for more than 20 years, Herman waded through a fog of chronic pain, repeated surgeries and, finally, painkillers. Trauma studies turned to neurobiology.

“She is a brilliant woman who lost 25 years of her careersaid Bessel van der Kolk, his friend and colleague whose 2014 book, “The Body Keeps Score,” helped jumpstart the field of brain science.

At 81, Herman has rejoined the conversation, publishing “Truth and Repair,” a follow-up to his 1992 book. During that gap, trauma has gained acceptance in popular culture as a way of understanding mental health. But the dominant idea now comes from Van der Kolk, who argues that traumatic experiences are stored in the body and can best be addressed through the unconscious mind. “The Body Keeps Count” has appeared on the best-seller list for an astounding 232 weeks.

But in “Truth and Repair,” Herman picks up where he left off in 1992. Drawing on interviews with survivors, he presents a theory of justice designed to help them heal, centered on collective recognition of what they’ve suffered.

When Herman and Van der Kolk met in the 1980s, she was caring for daughters from working-class families, who told stories of sexual abuse. He was treating veterans who seemed stuck in the past, exploding with rage. Herman was faithful to psychodynamic psychotherapy; Van der Kolk was exploring new treatments, first Prozac, then bodywork and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing. But they had this in common: the psychiatric establishment had dismissed their patients as playing sick or hysterical.

The diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was brand new, first appearing in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM, in 1980. A trauma study group met monthly in Cambridge, discussing, Herman said , about “what counted” as trauma. She is widely credited with resolving this issue.

“She did something extraordinary—’Wait a second, the same things that were happening to those soldiers, in a sense, they happened in families.‘” said Rosie McMahan, who worked with Herman to confront his father’s sexual abuse and describes their family’s reconciliation in the book “Fortunate Daughter.”

In 1994, the DSM editors expanded the definition of PTSD, removing the requirement that the traumatic event be “outside the range of usual human experience.” Herman and Van der Kolk began lobbying for the inclusion of complex PTSD, the result of recurrent or prolonged traumatic events. Since the mid-1990s, the DSM editors have consistently opposed expanding the definition further.

Herman’s kneecap healed, but nerve tumors had formed and the pain steadily worsened. He managed to continue teaching classes by taking large doses of fentanyl, applied via a transdermal patch.

In 2019, a surgeon told him about a surgery that had been developed to treat veteran amputees. Later that year, surgeons removed his damaged nerves, sutured them to a motor nerve removed from his quadriceps, and then implanted them into his muscle. Little by little he weaned off the fentanyl.

“I am in a permanent state of gratitude”, said. And that, she claimed, was the reason she had the energy to finish another book.

He can’t shake the feeling of being reborn. In the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements, and in the residents she oversees, she sees a return to the politics that shaped her when she was a young doctor.

“I wish I had a 40 year old body instead of an 80 year old body so I could keep up with himHermann said.

ELLEN BARRY

THE NEW YORK TIMES