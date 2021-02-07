Gender identity, gender fluid, non-binaryism and ‘Queer’ theory are concepts practically unknown to most, although for a few weeks these terms have appeared in the public debate overnight. The reason is that the Ministry of Equality headed by Irene Montero (United We Can) has made public the draft of the call ‘Trans law’, a proposal that not only confronts the two parties in the Government, but also a good part of progressive sectors that to date had agreed on the political demands (on individual rights), and whose The main novelty is that people can change their sex on their ID without medical or judicial reports, simply showing their will in a civil registry.

But what does the law cover and why is it so controversial? To find the reasons, you have to travel to 2007. The Zapatero Executive then approved a pioneering law in the world that consisted of authorizing the change of name and sex of those people who did not identify with the one assigned to them at birth. , but without having to undergo a surgical sex reassignment. The condition imposed in this regulation was that there had to be a psychological report diagnosing the so-called ‘gender dysphoria’, in addition to proving that some type of treatment had been followed in this regard for at least two years.

Since then, different autonomous communities (including the Andalusian in 2014) were passing trans laws in their own territories in which these rights were expanded. In the case of Andalusia, for example, a person can change the name of their health card without having to present any kind of proof that they suffer from gender dysphoria. Still the big change came in 2018, when the World Health Organization stopped considering transsexuality as a pathology, which opened the door for the group to demand the elimination of the medical report to change the sex in legal terms.

Specifically, this draft that Montero intends to become law puts on the table the concept of gender self-determination. Gender is the social construction of sex, that is, the way (and stereotypes) in which society defines men and women, regardless of their genitalia. In this way, The ‘Trans law’ would allow anyone to go to a civil registry and change their sex in the DNI even if they maintain their genitality, their physical appearance and the name given at birth. This would also entail the acquisition of the rights implied by being a man or a woman, which for some positions contrary to the draft would directly affect the specific legislation, such as the Equality Law or the Gender Violence Law; but also to other areas such as sports. These consequences are precisely the origin of the controversy.

According to Mar Cambrollé, president of the Andalusian Transsexual Association (ATA) and one of the promoters of this draft, the new ‘Trans law’ would respond to all the discrimination situations experienced by the group. “Gender self-determination is a human right,” she maintains, and explains that it is a legal tool that considers trans people as subjects of law. «Now we are subjects under guardianship, because our word has to be accredited by doctors or judges. We think that demanding a report to see if we can change our name is an attack on our dignity, “she argues.

On the opposite side to the trans collective is a good part of feminism, specifically the one that brings together historical referents who see the approval of this law as a huge risk. “We have argued that women are discriminated against for the fact of being one and that specific laws must be made. If we now say that being a woman is a feeling, in what position are we left?», Asks Lola Fernández, nurse and key figure of feminism in Malaga.

The activist recalls that feminism has “all its life” struggling to abolish gender, or what is the same, to eliminate stereotypes that condemn women to have a starting position far behind that of men. «This law goes in the opposite direction. What it intends is to put gender above the rest of the issues, which is a step back. Being a woman is not painting your lips and putting on heels, ”she insists.

For Cambrollé, the ‘Trans law’ does not imply a “erasure of women” as criticized by opponents, but rather it is trans women who have been erased for their entire lives. «This law repairs the anachronistic and systematic inequality of trans people. Spain had an outstanding debt with us. They do not grant us privileges, but guarantee equality, “he says. Lola Fernández insists that they do not question freedom and the right of people to feel what they want, and that this is not the debate. «In this country, gender expression is not discriminated against. But the legal body cannot collect a right for a group that goes against all women.