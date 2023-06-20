Dependent on opioids for years, Martin has seen the deadly and addictive fentanyl replace heroin in New York. Now he wants to avoid falling into a new drug that eats away at tissues and causes deep wounds in the skin: “tranq”, the latest concern in the United States.

(You can read: Hunter Biden, son of the US president, will plead guilty to federal charges)

“Eats your tissues”says this 45-year-old man to AFP during a visit to the St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction center, an association for helping drug addicts that has been operating since the 1990s in the Bronx.

(Also: Judge sets preliminary date for Trump trial in classified files case)

His scars on his arms and legs suggest that he has probably unknowingly taken xylazine, a powerful sedative and pain reliever for animals, also popularly known as a “zombie drug.”

Considered by the White House as an “emerging threat” in the country, it is easily obtained online.

(Also read: Who are the crew members on board the missing Titan submarine?)

It often contains fentanyl, the synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin and the leading cause of overdose deaths of 110,000 in the country in 2022. A record.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of fatal overdoses containing xylazine rose from 260 in 2018 to 3,480 in 2021.

Although Philadelphia is listed as the epicenter of the “zombie drug”, in New York 19% of opioid overdoses -419 deaths in 2021-, contained this compound, according to official data.

(We recommend: Has the Petro Presidency derailed? This says an analysis by the Bloomberg agency)

Since fentanyl is an opioid with short-lived effects, the hypothesis “is that xylazine is added to prolong its effects,” Courtney McKnight, associate professor of clinical epidemiology at New York University, told AFP.

In addition to skin wounds, withdrawal or “monkey” causes “strong” anxiety crises, he adds.

Martin tries to avoid this cocktail that “knocks you out” for hours.

(Keep reading: What is known about the Titan submarine that disappeared while trying to reach the Titanic?)

New York Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan.

Amputation

In the outings with their truck through the streets of the Bronx to provide medical supplies, carry out tests for the detection of fentanyl, deliver food or simply give advice and comforting words to people in extreme difficulty, the health personnel of St. Ann’s have verified the growing number of people with the terrible injuries caused by this substance.

“People say that small bruises or black spots start to appear and then it’s as if the tissues died in the affected area,” explains Jazmyna Fanini, a nurse at the center.

(See also: ‘TikTok is subject to an uncomfortable degree of control by the Chinese government’: Fick)

Fanini shows a photo he took of a patient on the street. Her skin has multiple wounds, which can go “to the bone”.

“Sometimes you have to amputate or do a skin graft,” he adds.



(Also: He was ‘the most dangerous man in America’ who leaked Pentagon secrets)

Isolation

The United States is experiencing a health crisis due to the opioid epidemic.

At St. Ann’s, the visitor comes across a paper tree attached to a wall, which adds leaves as a person dies of an overdose.

In New York, the number of fatal overdoses in 2021 rose to 2,668, 80% more than in 2019, as a result of fentanyl and the pandemic, which triggered risks due to the isolation of drug addicts, with a higher incidence among populations of African Americans and Hispanics.

(We recommend: The woman in the Watergate case: a prosecutor in a man’s world)

Even if we find a large number, we can’t chase anyone.

The city and associations rely on naxolone, a nasal spray antidote, to reverse fentanyl overdose. But xylazine, which slows breathing and heart rate, complicates it.

Authorized for animals, this drug does not have the status of a “controlled substance” at the federal level, like hard drugs, which complicates the work of investigators, according to the special prosecutor for narcotics in New York, Bridget Brennan.

“Even if we find a large quantity, we cannot pursue anyone” which makes it impossible to “get to the origin” or know how “it is distributed in large quantities,” he explains.

(Also: Mesa: the first city in the US that adapted to receive tourists with autism)

Photograph of victims of fentanyl in the United States.

Poison

Staff at St. Ann’s blame the emergence of new concoctions on policies that criminalize drug addicts.

“We will continue to find this type of substance as long as the real problem is not attacked, which is not having a safe product,” explains team leader Steven Hernández.

“In this situation, people are poisoning themselves,” he laments.

(You can read: American visa renewal: recommendations for making an appointment at the Embassy)

The center participates in a New York City program that allows users to test their drug for risks. The initiative will also allow the city’s health services to follow the evolution of the illegal market in real time.

“It is still possible to avoid xylazine, it is not proliferating on the market yet”explains Leonardo Domínguez Gómez, a researcher at the New York City Department of Health.

“The way the city delivers messages and carries out public health campaigns will have an impact on the situation,” he warns.

ANDREA BAMBINO AND DIANE DESOBEAU

AFP AGENCY