This easily recognizable infection is favored by a lowering of the body’s natural defenses

Roberto De Filippis

Thrush is the commonly used term for the disease whose scientific name is pseudomembranous oral candidiasis. This pathology is also called thrush because the typical lesions it causes, which appear inside the mouth, are similar in appearance to this flower. Although this is not a serious problem, it should not be overlooked because at the base there is a weakening of the immune systemlocal or of the entire organism.

THOUGHTS: THE CAUSE IS THE PROLIFERATION OF CANDIDA — The thrush it is one of the different forms of oral candidiasis and not even the most common, which is erythematous candidiasis. What causes it is the increase in the quantity of a yeast (candida, in fact) usually present in the mouth and which, under normal conditions, does not cause any problems. What favors the proliferation of this yeast in the oral cavity is a lowering of the immune defenses. "Both the immune system of the entire body and that of the mouth can weaken. Under these conditions, the candida can proliferate and adhere to the surface of the oral mucosa and enter the epithelium, giving rise to the characteristic lesions of thrush" explains the Professor Silvio Abati, associate of Odontostomatological Diseases at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and head of Oral Pathology of the Dentistry Unit of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. Those who are most susceptible to this infection are children, as their immune system is not yet perfectly efficient, and people with poor natural defenses, such as those who for health reasons must undergo cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Additionally, the use of antibiotics can alter the flora of the oral cavity, therefore favoring the proliferation of candida and, consequently, thrush and other forms of candidiasis. The same can happen to those who pay little attention to oral hygiene and to those who use dental prostheses.

THrush LESIONS CAN BE RECOGNIZED — Even for doctors who are not experts in oral diseases, it is not difficult to recognize thrush. In fact, this pathology manifests itself with small white or yellowish plaques (they have a membrane-like appearance, which is why its scientific name is pseudomembranous candidiasis), which are widespread throughout the mouth. The plates are nothing more than that candida colonies attached to the superficial layers of the mucosa which, if scratched with a spatula, come off leaving the base a little red or slightly bloody. Users may present lesions similar to those of thrush spray for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. "Being based on cortisone, a substance with an immunosuppressive action, these products lower the defenses of the oral cavity, in particular of the palate, and thus chronic candidiasis can develop" points out Professor Abati. In case of doubts regarding the diagnosis it is possible to carry out a cultural examinationhaving the plaques analyzed in the laboratory.

THRUSH: CAN BE TREATED WITH ANTIFUNGALS — It is rare for thrush to have other symptoms besides the characteristic plaques. In some cases, you may feel a little burning and hear a sweetish flavour in the mouth. The treatment of this disease involves the use of drugs antifungals. In most cases, gels or solutions for mouth rinses are prescribed, therefore for local use. “If the general health conditions are serious, systemic antifungals are used instead. In this way, the risk that, starting from the oral cavity, candida spreads to other parts of the body is also reduced, causing further problems” concludes Professor Abati.