Highlights: Corona virus has created a rage all over the world.

In India, this deadly virus has killed thousands of people.

AIIMS Delhi is investigating the death of this disease from a different angle.

new Delhi

Corona in India News: Infection of the virus continues to increase. Over 83 thousand new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. This is the highest record of cases in the world in one day. Here, Kovid-19 deaths in the country are also increasing. The government’s focus is to minimize deaths due to Kovid-19. Meanwhile, the country’s premier hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting a separate angle investigation into deaths due to Kovid-19. Its name is Hypoxia.

What happens in hypoxia

Hypoxia or Happy Hypoxia is a condition in which the body or a particular part of the body does not receive enough oxygen. A doctor from AIIMS said on the condition of anonymity, ‘This does not make the patients aware of their condition and it is too late until they find out, which results in sudden death. This is a condition that has been observed in many Kovid-19 patients. ‘

Blood clots cause death

According to doctors, the causes of such deaths include cardiac events or complications such as pulmonary thromboembolism, which causes sudden blockage in the pulmonary artery due to blood clotting.



Doctor’s suggestion for Corona patients

Doctors say that in a Kovid-19 patient, the level of breath should be constantly checked. If a patient already has heart or lung disease, special attention has to be given to him. He said, ‘The patient should not be allowed to walk without permission. It should be monitored repeatedly.



Corona has 1.78% deaths in the country

The percentage of deaths from corona infection in India is less than 2 percent. So far 1.78% of people have died due to corona infection in the country. The death rate of corona infection in the world is 3.34 percent. Government officials said their focus is on preventing the death toll from Corona. In the last 24 hours 83,883 new cases have been registered in the country while 1,043 people have died.

Increasing cases are giving tension

The total number of corona cases in the country has reached 38,53,407. The number of active cases has increased to 8,15,538. However, the number of patients recovering is also increasing steadily. So far 29,70,493 people have been cured of the disease. The Corona epidemic has killed 67,376 people in India so far. The speed with which new cases of Corona are being received in the country suggest that it will soon overtake the second-ranked Brazil. Corona has a total of 4 million patients in Brazil.