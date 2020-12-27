Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is opposing the Modi government on the new agricultural laws, has been targeted by BJP chief JP Nadda. He has tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi’s old speech in Lok Sabha and asked, “What is this magic happening Rahul ji”. In fact, in the video posted by Rahul Gandhi, he is from Uttar Pradesh. Telling the story of a farmer.

JP Nadda hit back at Rahul Gandhi, writing, “What is this magic happening Rahul ji?” Earlier, what you were advocating, now you are opposing it. You have nothing to do with country interest, farmer interest. You only have to do politics, but it is your misfortune that now your hypocrisy will not work. The people and farmers of the country have come to know your dual character.

pic.twitter.com/Uu2mDfBuIT – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 27, 2020

Please tell that Rahul Gandhi is seen in the video saying in the Lok Sabha, “I had a tour in UP a few years ago. A farmer asked me the question, Rahulji, let me understand that when we sell potatoes, two rupees a kilo, but the packet of chips comes to ten rupees. The reason for this is that the factory is away. If we could sell the goods directly in the factory, the farmers would have got more money. ”

Rahul Gandhi is an attacker at the Center on agricultural laws

The Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi, is opposing the three new agricultural laws of the central government. Rahul Gandhi has made several tweets describing the laws as anti-farmer. Rahul Gandhi tweeted a fresh tweet on Sunday, in which he uploaded some pictures of farmers. With this, he wrote a poem that said Annadata tum bade chalo. At the same time, on Saturday, he had posted a video in support of the farmers, in which he said that the particle of the soil is resonating, the government will have to listen.