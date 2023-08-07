See The last hours of Mario Biondo It has provoked a simple question in me: Why was this docuseries made? The immediate answer is “for money”, but for money you can do much more interesting and possibly more lucrative things.

Since the death of Mario Biondo was announced on May 3, 2013, all the allegedly thorny data has been answered in a simple way. And beyond the flowery nature of the case, there are men who go to hostess bars, there are people who buy cocaine, there are couples who record themselves having intimate relationships, there are risky sexual practices.

And I will say more: there are accidents, there is shame, there is a comedown after cocaine use (and it is very strong), there are blunders and there are, of course, couple arguments. Denying the existence of all these elements can only lead to developing delusional theories to explain tragic but understandable events. Being scandalized because someone consumes cocaine in their free time or because they visit hostess bars is very typical of television, but it is not something that is at street level. Of course, none of us like it to be close, but the truth is that, when it comes to drugs, if we put the world under ultraviolet light, Spain would look like the disco on planet Earth.

And the truth is that if a real map of the sexual tastes of each one were made, we would realize that (almost) nobody has anything to be ashamed of. Double standards and, why not say it, machismo, are the only driving force behind stories like Mario Biondo’s. What I do not understand is that nobody wants to feed it with a docuseries that, among other things, does not show anything that we do not already know. Trash TV is not only on Mediaset.

