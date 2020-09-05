Austria is introducing a corona site visitors gentle nationwide after Berlin in Germany. However what does this warning system imply in opposition to the unfold of the coronavirus? An evidence.

Munich / Vienna – Many international locations within the European Union have them: The so-called corona-Site visitors gentleto the unfold of the insidious Coronavirus higher classify and slender down sure areas. And the Covid-19 state of affairs turns into visually tangible.

However each nation designs this warning system in a different way, in Germany has for instance Berlin determined to take their very own method. However how does this corona site visitors gentle work? Merkur.de compares the German capital and its German neighbor Austria.

Corona site visitors gentle in Berlin: R-value and two indicators on the corona virus determine

Berlin: In distinction to the opposite German federal states, the metropolis on the Spree (estimated 3.75 million inhabitants) doesn’t depend on an higher restrict (50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days), however on an an infection site visitors gentle, extra exactly distributed over three site visitors lights within the metropolis space. For the Corona site visitors gentle there are three indicators.

The Replica quantity R = That’s, what number of extra individuals change into via one Corona contaminated (n) contaminated within the reduce.

= That’s, what number of extra individuals change into via one (n) contaminated within the reduce. New infections with the Coronavirus to 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

to 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The capacities of the intensive care beds within the intensive care models of Berlin hospitals.

Corona site visitors gentle in Germany: In Berlin, intensive care beds and new coronavirus infections are essential

The symptoms may be the Corona site visitors gentle change independently of one another and thus improve and increase the warning degree from inexperienced to yellow to crimson.

Corona site visitors gentle on inexperienced R worth lower than 1.1 Lower than 20 new infections 1 – 15 p.c of intensive care beds Corona site visitors gentle on yellow R worth three days greater than 1.1 20-30 new infections 15 – 25 p.c occupied Corona site visitors gentle on crimson R worth greater than 1.3 for 3 days Greater than 30 new infections Greater than 25 p.c occupied

Corona site visitors gentle in Austria: 4 Covid-19 standards, 4 colours for the coronavirus danger

Austria: On the Austrian Corona site visitors gentleSystem, the chance of unfold is assessed within the 9 completely different federal states.

From east to west particularly in Vienna, Decrease Austria, Burgenland, Styria, Higher Austria, Carinthia, Salzburg, Tyrol and Vorarlberg. 4 standards are included within the evaluation of the Covid 19 state of affairs.

1. Corona state of affairs: How do they see Hospital capacities out. Means: What number of intensive care beds are (nonetheless) free.

How do they see out. Means: What number of intensive care beds are (nonetheless) free. 2. Corona state of affairs: How excessive is that share of constructive Covid-19 assessments on all assessments.

How excessive is that on all assessments. 3. Corona state of affairs: How a lot do they rise each day coronavirus case numbers within the federal states and districts.

How a lot do they rise within the federal states and districts. 4. Corona state of affairs: Cluster analyzes – there are hotspots someplace for particular causes (weddings, personal events, …).

Corona site visitors gentle in Austria: Damaged down from the federal states to the districts

Peculiarity of Austrian Corona site visitors gentle is that there are 4 colours and never three as in Berlin. The site visitors gentle system may be damaged down into particular person districts – for instance, to the 23 districts of Vienna (a complete of an estimated 1.9 million inhabitants).

Corona site visitors gentle Corona danger Corona state of affairs on website inexperienced small danger remoted circumstances, remoted outbreaks yellow medium danger average case numbers, to be assigned to celebrations equivalent to weddings orange excessive danger Instances improve, no extra occasions may be assigned crimson very excessive danger uncontrolled and enormous outbreaks

The federal states, the Federal Chancellery and authorities companions have a very long time ÖVP and The inexperienced the precise measures of the Corona site visitors gentle struggled. These present for the next factors for the yellow warning degree from September seventh:

Multi functional retail commerce and within the gastronomy should Face masks be worn. With inexperienced, this already applies to supermarkets, pharmacies and banks.

and within the should be worn. With inexperienced, this already applies to supermarkets, pharmacies and banks. Within the faculties is one Masks requirement – however not within the courses themselves, however within the entrances and corridors.

