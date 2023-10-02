motorcyclists skidded and collided with another type of vehicle is the constant in the city of Mazatlan.

There is not a day when accidents do not occur that leave people injured and with fractures. But this situation does not seem to raise a bit of awareness in these drivers, who move at full speed through the streets and avenues of the port.

The coordinator of Vial education of the Secretariat of Public securityHedilberto Hernández Cabada, carries out awareness campaigns focused on motorcyclists.

In the week that just ended, he met with workers from a courier company to talk to them about prevention issues and respect for traffic signs.

Without a doubt, it was a seed that was planted in the consciousness of drivers, the results of which will translate into a possible decrease in accidents.

We recommend you read: