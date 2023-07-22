The see sseries and movies From our cell phone it has become a very common practice, even more so because of the ease that streaming platforms offer.

However, this is not one of the most important points to be able to enjoy the best content, since it requires a device with sufficient power and a high-resolution screen to be able to watch movies and series with great clarity.

We can find all this in the Xiaomi Remi Note 12, which gives us incredible features at an excellent price.

Redmi Note 12 is the only Xioami device that gives us the best of high-end devices at a super price, since you can buy it in its online store from $5,999.

Features Xiaomi Remi Note 12

Screen: 6.67″ AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 FullHD+ resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 685

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Main camera: Multiple with 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front camera: 13MP

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 offers us the best screen quality to watch series and movies on Netflix and other platforms. This thanks to its screen FullHD+ resolution OLED It also has a maximum brightness of 1200 nits, with which you can enjoy a good image even in brightly lit environments.

Likewise, this cell phone is compatible with three refresh rates (60 Hz/90 Hz/120 Hz) for a more fluid visual experience and low power consumption, which is ideal if we are looking to watch series for long periods of time.