The last time the Guadalajara triumphed was last semester when it thrashed 4-1 against Cougars in the playoffs to access the leaguephase in which he was eliminated at the hands of the current two-time champion, Atlas3-2 aggregate, falling in the Akron Stadium and matching in Jalisco Stadium.

With dramatic closure, Chivas and Atlas tie in the 2022 Apertura Classic Tapatío

However, the worst streak of the rojiblanco team without winning occurred in the Summer 1998 with the Brazilian strategist Ricardo Ferretti after reaching five defeats and four draws, added to the defeat in league in front of America in the winter 1997 both away and away and a draw against Morelia at the close of the regular phase, to reach twelve matches without being able to celebrate, ending malaria on Date 10 against Veracruzso String is two games away from equaling the worst negative mark, unless he defeats Necaxa on Date 10 because his duel on Day 9 against tigers was rescheduled for September.

Summer 1998.

February 28th.

Day 10.

Luis Pirate Fountain Stadium.

Veracruz 0 – 2 Chivas. That game where Chivas had to play with their travel shirt. No numbers and no FMF patches.

There is so much sporting shame felt by the footballers of Chivas who at a press conference came out to show their faces with words from the captains Isaac Brizuela, Jesus Sanchez Y Fernando Beltranasking the fans not to leave the club and that the duel against Monterey Striped in La Fortaleza, on Day 16, you will have free admission.

We know that it is not enough, but we need them until the end. Players, Coaching Staff and Board of Directors will pay the box office against Rayados.