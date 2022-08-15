Eight days of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 have passed and Chivas has not been able to know victory, adding six draws and two losses, causing it to be located in the penultimate place in the table with just six points.
When the technician Richard Chain took the reins with his internship, the fans were excited thanks to the results obtained, for which it was decided to continue his project, however, he has not been able to add three to three in the semester and his position is in danger.
The last time the Guadalajara triumphed was last semester when it thrashed 4-1 against Cougars in the playoffs to access the leaguephase in which he was eliminated at the hands of the current two-time champion, Atlas3-2 aggregate, falling in the Akron Stadium and matching in Jalisco Stadium.
Therefore, there are already ten games where the Flock has not tasted the honey of victory, overcoming the negative streak of the Argentine Matias Almeyda in the Clausura 2016, which suffered by reaping six draws and three setbacks, having closed the Apertura 2015 with a stumble.
However, the worst streak of the rojiblanco team without winning occurred in the Summer 1998 with the Brazilian strategist Ricardo Ferretti after reaching five defeats and four draws, added to the defeat in league in front of America in the winter 1997 both away and away and a draw against Morelia at the close of the regular phase, to reach twelve matches without being able to celebrate, ending malaria on Date 10 against Veracruzso String is two games away from equaling the worst negative mark, unless he defeats Necaxa on Date 10 because his duel on Day 9 against tigers was rescheduled for September.
Other bad streaks that they have already overcome were the Clausura 2012, where they did not win in seven matches by adding three draws and four falls, as well as the Apertura 2017 with The Peeled up front, making five draws and two setbacks until they hit Pachuca on Date 8
There is so much sporting shame felt by the footballers of Chivas who at a press conference came out to show their faces with words from the captains Isaac Brizuela, Jesus Sanchez Y Fernando Beltranasking the fans not to leave the club and that the duel against Monterey Striped in La Fortaleza, on Day 16, you will have free admission.
