Adam Sandler + Netflix sounds like a hit equation, especially as “Uncut Gems” and “Hustler” brought the actor closer to a potential Oscar nomination (although that’s unlikely ever to happen). However, success has not always been on the side of the Hollywood star, especially when we look at his numerous comedy films that have made him almost a king of the genre. We are talking specifically about a 2015 film that was a total failure: the Rotten Tomatoes review gave it only 0% approval.

What is the worst Adam Sandler movie?

Although there are various films that have shown the talent of Adam Sandler, a few years ago Netflix premiered one that was a stone in the shoe for both parties. This happened in 2015, when streaming was beginning to gain popularity and had already enjoyed success in series thanks to “Orange is the new black” and “House of cards”.

The next step was, logically, to try feature films. Although they tried “True Detective” and the play went well, their second chance was a bitter taste of disappointment. We are talking about “The ridiculous 6”, a comedy western that had been rejected by up to three studies, but that the big red N thought it would turn into a hit. Nothing is further from reality.

sandler he was hired as the lead, although he was not the only star. The cast was completed by well-known faces such as Terry Crews, Taylor lautner, Steve buscemi, Rob Schneider, danny Trejo and more.

When the tape hit streaming, everything went from bad to worse. Not only was there controversy regarding racist jokes against Native American actors, but critics and fans totally turned their backs on it: on Rotten Tomatoes it was ultimately rated 0% approval, while audiences gave it only a 35% score.

What is “The Ridiculous 6” about?

“When his father is kidnapped, Tommy ‘White Knife’ Stockburn ventures out west on a rescue mission with five brothers he has just met,” says the synopsis shared by Netflix.