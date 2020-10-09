World Food Program will be honored with the Peace Nobel Prize of the year 2020. On Friday, it was announced to give this honor to this program of the United Nations for efforts to fight hunger and food security at the global level.

The World Food Program (WFP) has provided assistance to about 10 crore people in 88 countries of the world last year. Explain that the World Food Program is the main institution through which the United Nations works towards achieving the goal of ending hunger. WFP provides food assistance in emergencies such as war, natural disaster and famine. We tell you the important things about this institution-

1-US President Dwight Eisenhower suggested to make this institution in 1962.

2- Shortly after its establishment, the WFP provided food aid to the land-affected North Iran. More than 12000 people died in this terrible earthquake in North Iran. The WFP sent 1500 metric tonnes of wheat, 270 tonnes of China and 27 tonnes of tea.

The first school mile project of the WFP started in 3–1963, which became fully UN program in 1965 after two years.

The 4-WFP has 5600 trucks, 30 ships and around 100 aircraft. Every year he delivers 1500 crores of ration.

5-The WFP has offices in more than 80 countries of the world and has its headquarters in Rome, Italy.

6- WFP works with two other UN agencies Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and International Agricultural Development Fund (IFAD).

7-WFP is a completely voluntary charity organization. A large part of its fund comes from governments.

The 8-WFP employs 1700 employees. 90% of these employees are from countries where WFP help is reaching.

