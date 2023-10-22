The American Will Smith is one of the actors most loved by the public, which means that his films have great success and, for the most part, receive good reviews. However, one of his last works was not well received in movie theaters, where he earned almost $40 million more than he invested. Now, four years after its release, this film enjoys a very different reception, since it is among the most popular of Netflix in more than 30 countries around the world. In some cases, he even leads the top 10 of the platform.

Due to this situation, in the following note, we will tell you what film it is about, as well as other information about it so that you can enjoy the footage that was rated 26% in Rotten Tomatoes and a 3.5/10 in IMDb.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘I am legend 2’: what is known about the release date, the story and the return of Will Smith?

Which Will Smith movie is the most successful on Netflix?

The film in question is ‘Gemini Project’which starred Will Smith and its impact on the big screen was far below expectations, since it had an investment of 138 million dollars and raised just a little more than 173 million dollars. The film, directed by Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee, premiered on October 1, 2019 at the Zurich Film Festival, while its commercial release took place nine days later.

At the moment, ‘Gemini Project’ is experiencing a kind of ‘rebirth’, since it occupies a place within the top 10 of the most viewed films in Netflixa platform that added it to its catalog in 2023. This case not only happens in Peru, since it is within the ranking in more than 30 countries.

YOU CAN SEE: Why didn’t Will Smith want to do ‘Men in Black’? RADICAL reason almost left him forgotten

What is ‘Gemini Project’ about?

‘Gemini Project’ is a science fiction film that tells the story of Henry Brogan, a veteran hitman who, despite his excellence in the profession, decides to retire due to his advanced age. However, his retirement is threatened by a disturbing event that occurred 25 years ago: an outstanding scientist of the time created a clone of Henry.

Unlike the original, this clone is younger, painless, and possesses highly honed abilities. The plot focuses on Henry’s fight against his own clone, who has been sent to assassinate him. This confrontation represents the most difficult challenge of his career, as both are able to anticipate each other’s movements. Who will win?

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Corpses’, cast: who are the actors and characters in the new British Netflix series?

Where to watch ‘Gemini Project’?

As we mentioned before, the film starring Will Smithand which has a total duration of 117 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 57 minutes, was recently added to the catalog of Netflix; However, it is also found on the platform Star+ for all of Latin America. On the other hand, in the United States, the film is available through iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

For ‘Gemini Project’, Will Smith had to “rejuvenate”, something that was achieved through the use of technology. Photo: Paramount Pictures

What is the cast of ‘Gemini Project’?

Will Smith as Henry Brogan

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Danny

Clive Owen as Clay Varris

Benedict Wong as Baron

Ralph Brown as Henry’s handler at the DIA

Linda Emond as Lassiter, director of the DIA

Douglas Hodge as Jack Willis

Ilia Volok as Yuri Kovacs

EJ Bonilla as Marino

Björn Freiberg as Keller

#Smith #movie #failed #box #office #watched #Netflix