I want to submit my resignation from my current workplace to move to another workplace. How much time am I allowed to inform my employer before moving to the new workplace? If the employer treated me poorly when I submitted my resignation, what can I do?

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif:

The period of notice to terminate the employment contract: If the worker is in a probation period, the notice period is not less than one month. After the probation period, the notice period is the period specified in the employment contract, provided that it is not less than 30 days and not more than 90 days. As for the employer’s treatment due to resignation, the matter depends on The type of verbal abuse, assigning greater burdens, etc., and each transaction has a related disposition, whether reporting to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation or a criminal report, as the case may be.

