She explained that people have different thresholds for pain, and for this reason symptoms can vary in severity, and the difference in symptoms is often a reason for an error in the appearance of early warning signs, and in the case of sweating without an apparent cause, this may indicate a major risk factor for a heart attack.

“Pumping blood through clogged arteries requires more effort from your heart, so your body sweats more to try to keep your body temperature low during the extra effort,” the medical institution added.

“If you have cold sweats or clammy skin, you should consult your doctor,” she said. “Night sweats are also a common symptom for women who have heart problems. Women may mistake this symptom for the menopausal effect.”

“If you wake up with wet sheets or can’t sleep because you’re sweating, this could be a sign of a heart attack, especially in women,” she said.

Excessive sweating when you’re not having a fever and not exerting yourself or in a hot environment, especially if it’s accompanied by other symptoms including shortness of breath, nausea or chest pain, may be a symptom of a heart attack.

Excessive sweating is one of the first warning signs of a heart attack, and if some of the body’s arteries become clogged with fatty deposits, the heart needs to work harder to make sure blood is pumped throughout the body and the result is excessive sweating, which is one of the symptoms of a heart attack.

According to the British National Health Service (NHS)NHS), doing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack.

A study published in the European Heart Journal found that increased cardiorespiratory fitness was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.