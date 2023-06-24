In social networks Russia is trending derived from a armed uprising by one of the military factions that supported the war in Ukraine, they are known as the Wagner Group.

What is the Wagner group that rebelled against Russia?

It’s about a private military group known as Wagner, which has recently called for an armed rebellion with the aim of overthrowing the minister of defense of Russia. This action has led the Russian security authorities to open a criminal investigation against his boss, Yevgeny Prigozhinwho has previously expressed criticism of the country’s military leadership and has had a longstanding feud with the Defense Ministry.

What is happening in Russia?

Prigozhin has posted a series of videos and audio recordings in which accuses Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering rocket attack on Wagner camps in Ukraine, where the group’s troops are fighting on behalf of Russia.

He Wagner group leader has called for an armed rebellion to punish Shoigu and has urged the army not to resist. However, the Defense Ministry has denied involvement in the rocket attack.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee, part of the Federal Security Services (FSB), has announced that Prigozhin will be investigated for calling an armed rebellion. The FSB has urged soldiers hired by Wagner to arrest Prigozhin and reject his “criminal and treasonable orders.” They have described his statements as an act of treason against the Russian troops and an incitement to armed conflict in Russia.

In response to this situation, riot police and the National Guard have tightened security at key facilities in Moscow, including government agencies and the transport infrastructure. On his part, Prigozhin, who is also known as “Putin’s chef” due to his connections with the president Vladimir Putinhas been involved in various activities, including catering businesses, media outlets, and a controversial “troll factory” on the internet.

What does the Wagner group do?

The Wagner group has been active in various conflicts, such as in Ukraine, where it has played an increasingly important role as Russian regular troops suffered setbacks. Wagner recruited fighters, including convicts, for fight the war in Ukraine.

US estimates indicate the group had around 50,000 troops in Ukraine, including contractors and convicts. Wagner has also been involved in other conflictssuch as Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and Mali.

The group has been the target of accusations of human rights abuses in several countries, prompting European Union and UN experts to denounce their actions. In addition, videos have been released showing acts of brutality and torture attributed to Wagner members.

Prigozhin has come under fire from both the Russian military leadership and the Defense Ministry, claiming that they are not being provided with sufficient support and ammunition.

