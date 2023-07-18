The singer broke the news to his fans shortly after his stadium tour wrapped up

The last stage of his stadium tour concluded, Tiziano Ferro he explained to his fans that he will soon have to undergo surgery.

tiziano ferro has a lump — The singer-songwriter has in fact discovered that he has a vocal cord nodulenews that he chose to share with his audience through a post published on his Instagram profile: "Now I can tell you the truth. Shortly before starting the tour I was diagnosed with a vocal cord nodule" wrote Tiziano Ferro on social media. "Which – to be clear – is like for a footballer having to face the championship with a damaged tendon". The singer then also explained that he had to undergo surgery: "I'll have to undergo an operation, there will be a lot to recover… but it doesn't matter". Tiziano Ferro then continued with a thought dedicated to the public and to the love of music: "The only thing I need to say – and that I want you to know – is that I would have died on that stage rather than quit and don't give it your all in every single city," he wrote.

In telling about his state of health on Instagram, Tiziano Ferro also shared the fear of being left without a voice during tour stops: “And I admit it, I’ve often been terrified that my voice would suddenly collapse during a concert,” it reads. “Doctors said it could happen, they invited me to stay still and operate immediately. But they didn’t know one thing that I already had very clear in my head. Meaning that every night, on that stage, I would receive the most powerful cure in the world. Because you were there. So thank you. I love you,” she concluded.

What is a vocal cord nodule? — Vocal cord nodules are chronic injuries to one or both vocal cords which can be caused by trauma or from a excessive use of the voice. Vocal cord nodules can have a variety of causes, but the most common is overuse orabuse of the voiceespecially yelling, using an unnatural tone, or talking too much when the vocal cords are inflamed. Generally, the symptoms of vocal cord nodules vary according to the causes that caused them. Usually this type of injury can result hoarseness, shortness of breath, vocal fatigue, frequent cough And hoarsely.