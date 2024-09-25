The Fatigue is a common problem that affects many peopleand one of the factors that may contribute to this feeling of tiredness is the deficiency of certain vitamins. According to studies by Harvard, vitamin B12 plays a very important role in energy production and the overall health of the body. For this reason, understanding the importance of this supplement can help you fight fatigue and improve your quality of life.

According to the portal Harvard Healththe Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is essential for the formation of healthy red blood cells. and the maintenance of the nervous system. A deficiency of this vitamin can lead to anemia.which causes a decrease in energy levels.

Red blood cells are responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body.therefore, if their number is insufficient or their quality is poor, your ability to perform daily activities can be severely affected. Vitamin B12 is found mainly in foods of animal origin, such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products.

This means that those who follow Vegetarian or vegan diets have a higher risk of developing a deficiencyas they exclude these key sources. It is important to consider incorporating vitamin B12 supplements or fortified foods into your diet to ensure adequate intake.

Symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency may be subtle at first.but over time they may become more noticeable. You may experience Extreme fatigue, weakness, dizziness, palpitations, and in some cases, neurological problems such as tingling in the hands and feet.If you notice that you feel more fatigued than usual for no apparent reason, it is advisable to consult your doctor to test your vitamin B12 levels.

If it is determined that you have a deficiency, there are several strategies you can implement to increase your levels. The first option is adjust your diet, including more foods rich in the sameFor those who do not consume animal products, oral supplements may be an effective alternative. In more severe cases, especially those related to absorption problems, Your doctor may recommend injections..

Although vitamin B12 is an important factor, it should be considered that fatigue can be caused by multiple reasons. Conditions such as Hypothyroidism, sleep disorders, anemia, and heart problems can also contribute to feelings of fatigue.Therefore, it is essential to perform a complete examination to identify the underlying cause of your fatigue.