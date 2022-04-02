The main economic and resource-earning activity for a family, without a doubt, is work. With this, primarily the parents or adults who make it up carry the sustenance that day by day guarantees them a roof over their heads, food on the table, clothing, footwear, and, why not, healthy recreation activities.

However, not everything is summed up by having a workplace to generate such income. What about the skills and abilities that must be possessed by someone who performs said work? Where is the training or level of studies to be suitable for a professional position or trade? Or, is it important how the worker feels personally and emotionally?

According to a study that we applied in 2013 with the workforce of a manufacturing company in Los Mochis, a large percentage of them indicated that some situations that reduced their performance in the factory were due to family or partner problems that they could not attend to, or, resolve to dedicate at least 8 hours a day to your work. For their part, the directors of said maquiladora assumed, but it was not proven, that the management of conflicts at home produced workers with disinterest or low enthusiasm for their daily work.

Thus, the course-workshop “The Value of my Daily Work” was born in our Board of Trustees. This is a meeting between collaborators of a company and our instructor where the importance of having a job is evaluated and analyzed, the importance that this has in our lives, as well as the value that we as human beings contribute to our workplace. .

The application of this workshop begins with a request by the interested organization to then apply a diagnosis on what are the issues that the directors would like to address. These topics range from the importance of my work, family, communication, life project, etc.

Once the theme is listed, one of our highly trained instructors, consistent in what they say and do, and with a track record in giving workshops and training, attends the company and leads them along the great path of recognizing themselves as valuable and that in turn assume the impact of their workplace on their lives.

At the end, the company receives an analysis of the situation that resulted from the application of our workshop with its collaborators and seeks how to apply the ideas for improvement.

We are very proud of the history of this workshop that in recent days was once again applied in person and that will surely continue to request more and more.

Remember: to bring bread home you have to work well and to work well you have to live well at home.

PS Today marks the “World Autism Awareness Day”. We recognize the work of our team towards the little ones and their families who experience this situation.