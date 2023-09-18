The card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM) offers discounts on payment of service and other items, therefore, We tell you the different benefits it provides, as well as its expiration date.

Mexican adults aged 60 and over have the right to process the Inapam card, with which they can obtain discounts and thus lead a calmer life. For this reason, it is important that its beneficiaries know its validity.

Therefore, within the framework of the Law on the Rights of Older Adults, according to the Government of Mexico website, older adults aged 60 and over who live in Mexico can process the INAPAM card, thus receiving support. economic, since the objective is to promote, encourage, monitor and evaluate the public actions, strategies and programs that derive from it.

Thus, the program provides services to improve the quality of life of older adults, such as for them to learn in different areas, as well as discounts on transportation, services, education, property payment and more.

What is the validity of the INAPAM card?

The Secretary of Welfare and the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) announced that they have established that the card There is no expiration datetherefore, once they process it, they no longer expire.

It should be noted that when experiencing a situation of theft or loss, they must replace it in order to obtain the benefits offered by the card, likewise, in the event of a renewal process, this process is free.

Discounts in Sinaloa with Inapam credential:

⦿ Discounts on local and foreign transportation.

⦿ Discounts on Medications and Health services.

⦿ Discount on Water and Property.

⦿ Discount on Food.

⦿ Discount on Clothing and Footwear.

⦿ Recreation Discount.