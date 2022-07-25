We tell you about the processes that occur when suspending the system, how to do it easily and what advantages it offers.

If you have ever wondered what the system sleep in Windows 10 and 11 and what exactly does it do, you’re in luck, because today we woke up wanting to educate you, just as Microsoft itself did recently with several videos on Windows 11. Here below we will review the functions behind these modes to turn off the system and what advantages does one offer over the other.

What happens when I suspend the session?

When you suspend the session, Windows preserves everything you’re doing and whatever you’re working on, be it running apps, open files, tabs in your browser, etc., and go into a power-saving mode. The goal is therefore to be able to resume session quickly with everything ready to continue whatever you were doing. This, in the case of laptops or tablets, is particularly useful to save battery life.

By doing so, the computer maintains power to certain USB ports (particularly those dedicated to it from the motherboard) and of RAM, but in this case the power is minimal, just enough to reserve the information of the processes and files in operation. That is to say, do not go to believe that you can leave, for example, a steam download running only to find it finished when you resume the session.

components like the processor lowers its performance to a negligible level, while graphics cards or hard drives or solid-state drives are completely powered off. This translates into a consumption of approximately 1 W vs. 20 or 30 W for a laptopor 10 W vs. 600 W (or many more watts when you have an RTX 40).

Shut down or suspend Windows? Differences and preferences

To start with, resume the session after a suspension is much faster to start the computer from scratch. Besides, you don’t need to run the applications or open the files again. On the other hand, the very act of shutting down Windows is subtly slower, because you always want to make sure that everything is well kept and well closed so as not to lose information.

From here, you have to choose which process suits you and, above all, when. That is, if you are going to do a lunch break or to stretch in the middle of the working day, the most comfortable thing will be to suspend the session to pick up where you left off as soon as you sit down. You might even want to leave it like that overnight because you want to get going in the morning fast.

Now, with the SSDs that we have had for years, turning on a PC takes very little time. has taken us 38 seconds turn on the computer and open the pair of working windows. Obviously, we were prepared, but normally it would not take much longer. With this, if you want to save that energy expenditure unnecessary for long periods of time, turn off the systembut if you are going to return shortly or want to prioritize the most absolute speed when resuming the I work, suspend it without problems.

Four easy methods to suspend Windows

Close the cover of your laptop .



. Press the power button on your tower . Check the configured behavior first by going into “Control PanelHardware and SoundPower OptionsSystem Settings”.



. Check the configured behavior first by going into “Control PanelHardware and SoundPower OptionsSystem Settings”. Click the Windows logo to display the Start panel, click the power off icon to display the options and click on “Suspend”.



to display the options and click on “Suspend”. Press key of Windows+D to minimize all windows and go to the desktop, and then tap Alt+F4. The options window will appear for close Windows. Hit the up arrow once to go up to “Suspend” and press enter.

Image | Sunrise King

More about: Windows 10, Windows 11 and PC.