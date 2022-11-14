Many say that the look says more than a thousand words, that’s why you have to keep it healthy with certain home and natural remedies, nowadays Debate We share with you what the potato is for in the eyes and how to use it.

What is the potato used for in the eyes?

The first thing we should know is that the potato has ample anti inflammatory properties so the most popular benefit of this tuber known as potato or potato is that of remove eye puffinessin this way you can have a more jovial countenance.

The potato has vitamins and minerals that help refresh the skin and especially to hydrate it and it is that it is also recognized for its wide content of water, vitamin C and other acids that promote the health of the face.

It is a well-known food in the world of beauty, so there are no more excuses to look the most radiant, and that is that the potato soothes rashes, burns and skin irritationsso you can use it as a mask or simply sliced.

How is the potato placed to deflate the eyes?

now that we know what is the potato used for in the eyes It is very important to take into account the step by step of this home remedy that you can do at home by yourself, without having to spend on so many cosmetic products and skin careif you have a potato in the refrigerator it is more than enough.

If you feel tired or that you haven’t slept well, take a relax moment and prepare a potato for your eyes, what you have to do is wash and disinfect it first, dry it and cut it into slices, you can make them thin to fit your face.

once you’ve cut the potato into slicesyou can put them in a container with a lid and put them in the freezer for about 10 minutes, then we take them out and place them over our closed eyes.

Lie back and play your favorite podcast or put on some relaxing music, let act on the potato for 15 to 20 minutes and then it is time to remove them, remember that you must dispose of them in the trash or in your compost to take advantage of organic waste.

It is best to prevent rather than regret, if we already know what is the potato used for in the eyesdo not wait to have them swollen, but rather, make it a Healthy habit to look radiant every day, so refrigerate the rest of the potato and put it on each night to wake up great.

Potato lightens skin blemishes

Other of the greats potato benefits is that it helps to remove stains from the skin, especially the most sensitive of the face, and it is that in addition to vitamin C, the potato has potassium, sulfur, calcium and vitamin B, which make the skin renew and speed up the process remove stains.

The potato removes dark circles from the eyes

One of the most effective home remedies against dark circles is potatoes, so it is also recommended to place a slice of potato for several minutes at night to decrease the dark appearance under the eyes.