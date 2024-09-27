The eggplant, a versatile and nutritious vegetableis a culinary delight and also offers a wide range of health benefits. Recognized for its distinctive purple color and meaty texture, It is a key ingredient in various healthy recipes.

As the portal clarifies Harvard Health, It is low in calories and rich in nutrients. A serving of 100 grams It contains approximately 25 calories, making it an ideal option for those looking to maintain a healthy weight. Furthermore, it is an excellent source of fiber, which contributes to digestive health and helps you feel fuller for longer. Its fiber content can prevent problems such as constipation and promote good intestinal health.

Another of the highlights of eggplant is its high antioxidant content.especially phenolic compounds. These antioxidants help fight oxidative stress in the body, which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Nasunin, a specific antioxidant found in eggplant skin, It is known for its ability to protect cells from damage.

On the other hand, Regular consumption of this food can be beneficial for heart health. Compounds present in eggplant, such as chlorogenic acid, have been shown to reduce levels of LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) and improve arterial health. This translates into a lower risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases..

It can also be an ally in blood sugar control.. Thanks to its low glycemic index, it can help regulate glucose levels, which is especially beneficial for people with diabetes. Its fiber content also helps moderate sugar absorption in the bloodstream.

The ideal eggplant recipe to add to your diet



Incorporating eggplant into your diet is easy and delicious. Here is a simple recipe for pork chops. grilled eggplant that you can enjoy as an appetizer or main dish, according to data from the aforementioned portal:

1 large eggplant or 2 medium ones.

2 large tomatoes.

2 tablespoons of olive oil.

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese.

1 teaspoon oregano.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Regarding the stepsyou must follow them perfectly: