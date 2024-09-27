According to the criteria of
Another of the highlights of eggplant is its high antioxidant content.especially phenolic compounds. These antioxidants help fight oxidative stress in the body, which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Nasunin, a specific antioxidant found in eggplant skin, It is known for its ability to protect cells from damage.
On the other hand, Regular consumption of this food can be beneficial for heart health. Compounds present in eggplant, such as chlorogenic acid, have been shown to reduce levels of LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) and improve arterial health. This translates into a lower risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases..
It can also be an ally in blood sugar control.. Thanks to its low glycemic index, it can help regulate glucose levels, which is especially beneficial for people with diabetes. Its fiber content also helps moderate sugar absorption in the bloodstream.
The ideal eggplant recipe to add to your diet
Incorporating eggplant into your diet is easy and delicious. Here is a simple recipe for pork chops. grilled eggplant that you can enjoy as an appetizer or main dish, according to data from the aforementioned portal:
- 1 large eggplant or 2 medium ones.
- 2 large tomatoes.
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese.
- 1 teaspoon oregano.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
Regarding the stepsyou must follow them perfectly:
- Heat the grill: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
- Prepare the vegetables: Cut the eggplant into slices about ¾-inch thick and the tomatoes into ¼-inch slices.
- Spice: Sprinkle salt and pepper over the slices. Mix the oregano with the olive oil and spread over the eggplant slices.
- Roast: Place the eggplant and tomato slices on the grill. Grill the eggplant slices for about 2 minutes and the tomatoes for 1 minute.
- Serve: Remove from the grill, top each eggplant slice with a tomato slice, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, and grill until the cheese is bubbling.
