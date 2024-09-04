According to the criteria of

These fruits may play a role in promoting a longer life and healthy aging. Starting the day with a portion of blueberries can offer you a series of remarkable nutritional benefits. These fruits are a concentrated source of essential vitamins such as C and K, minerals such as potassium and magnesium, in addition to dietary fiber. In fact, Eric Rimm, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard, highlighted to the university's official portal how blueberries can contribute to overall health.

The vitamin Cknown for its powerful antioxidant capacity, helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can accelerate the aging process and increase the risk of disease chronicles. On the other hand, the Vitamin K is important for bone health and blood clotting.

He Potassium and magnesium, present in abundance in blueberries, are vital to maintain fluid balance in the body, regulate blood pressure and support muscle and nerve function. Fiber and prebiotics in blueberries promote healthy digestion and promote a balanced gut microbiome, which can have positive effects on your digestive and overall health.

Blueberry consumption and metabolic benefits



The impact of this fruit on metabolic health is particularly significant.Rimm told the media that regular consumption of these berries can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

This is because Blueberries help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate glucose levels in the blood. In addition, its high content of anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant, It is associated with better appetite regulation and fat burning, which can contribute to body weight control.

Besides, have positive effects on cardiovascular health. Studies suggest that they may reduce the risk of heart disease by improving blood vessel health and lowering blood pressure. In terms of cognitive function, were shown to improve memory and learning. This benefit may be particularly relevant as you age, since Cognitive decline is a common concernThe antioxidants present help protect brain cells from damage and maintain brain function at optimal levels.

An important point to keep in mind is that Both fresh and frozen blueberries offer similar benefits.Freezing berries does not significantly affect their nutritional content, so You can choose the option that is most convenient for your lifestyle..