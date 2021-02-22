The National Service for Agrifood Health and Quality (Senasa) updated its National Plan for the Control and Eradication of Bovine Brucellosis in order to facilitate its compliance by producers who reproduce.

Senasa Resolution 77/21 published last week in the Official Gazette, and already in force, modifies some articles of its Resolution 67/2019, offering alternatives to comply with the obligation of the Mandatory Determination of Sanitary Status (DOES) in rodeos reproductive and achieve the main objective of the strategy: identify infected establishments for sanitation.

Thus, within the framework of the actions provided for in the original plan, the deadlines for compliance with the DOES are modified in a stratified manner and the possibility of carrying it out through a sampling of the herds is incorporated, remarked a statement from the National Service of Agrifood Health and Quality (Senasa).

After almost two years from the beginning of Resolution 67/19 and after having analyzed the progress of its compliance by the productive sector, the authorities of Senasa understood it necessary to offer a broader alternative to carry out diagnostic tasks in order to detect infected establishments and initiate the corresponding actions for their sanitation.

The DOES sampling, option that raises the modifying resolution, is mandatory for breeding herds and full cycle; The quantity of samples to be taken is determined based on a percentage of the “cow” category present in the establishment, according to the new table included by Resolution 77/21 as Annex XI of Resolution 67/2019.

The deadline for compliance with the DOES sampling has been unfolded according to the productive stratum. Those establishments that have more than 300 cows must determine the status of their herds before July 31, 2021; while producers with 300 cows or less¨, have until November 30, 2021.

If the results of the sampling are all negative, it will be classified as “Negative establishment” and the main task established by the strategy is considered completed. If, on the contrary, positive results are obtained, sanitation tasks must be carried out until the disease is eliminated. Those full-cycle and breeding producers who want to achieve the category of “Free establishment” may opt for the DOES Total.

The total DOES, originally raised in Resolution 67, is mandatory for dairy farms and cabins. Those establishments that have not yet completed it, will have until July 31, 2021 to carry out and present the diagnostic tasks.