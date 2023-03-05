It is designed to strike highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers and contains one ton of explosives. It is the new super bomb used according to various sources, later confirmed by Ukrainian officials, on the Chernihiv region, where fragments were found.



It is a weapon with a weight of 1,525 kilograms for land targets, it is remote controlled and carries its 1,010 kilograms of explosives inside a warhead. It is 5.05 meters long and 0.4 meters in diameter. It can be launched from an altitude of up to 15 kilometers and with a maximum range of 50 kilometers instead of 40 its circular margin of error is up to 10 metres. The super bomb was presented for the first time at MAKS 2019, an international air show held a short distance from Moscow.

