A long barrier of convoys, a wall of sheet metal that will serve to protect against incursions from Kiev. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based on some satellite images, have alerted on the “construction by Russian forces of a sort of 30 kilometer long barrier nicknamed the Tsar's train, in the occupied Ukrainian region of Dontesk , with the aim of serving as a defensive line against future Ukrainian assaults.”



Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Moscow's most wanted list. The Kremlin: “Hostile actions against Russia” Giuseppe Agliastro February 13, 2024

The Institute specifies that “satellite images dated May 10, 2023 and February 6 and 10, 2024 show that Russian forces have built a long line of railcars stretching from occupied Olenivka (south of the city of Donetsk) to Volnovakha (in south-east of Vuhledar and north of Mariupol)”. «A Ukrainian source – continues the ISW – reported on February 11 that Russian forces have assembled more than 2,100 freight wagons into a 30 kilometer long train. The source reported that Russian forces began assembling the train in July 2023 and suggested that Russian forces intend to use the train as a defensive line against future Ukrainian assaults.” But the Russians “may also have wanted to assemble this train for other purposes”, conclude the experts.