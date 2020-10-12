Highlights: CBI team reached Boolgadhi village to investigate Hathras gangrape and murder, will start investigation from today

Hathras CBI investigation hopes to find lost credentials of Yogi government but many challenges face

Initial investigation into the case delayed the investigation by the local police, making it difficult for the CBI

Hathras

The CBI team, which reached Boolgarhi village to investigate Hathras gangrape and murder, has started the investigation. The central agency has registered a case against Sandeep, the main accused in the case under sections 376D (gangrape), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of IPC as well as section 3 of SC-ST Act. Explain that amid the SIT investigation in the case, the Yogi government sent a recommendation for investigation to the CBI. BJP is also believing that the misdeeds of the Yogi government and police in the Hathras case will bring back the lost credentials of the CBI. However, it is not so easy.

Actually in this case there has been a lot of negligence on behalf of the UP Police. The biggest negligence is the delay in the investigation of this case and this has emerged as the biggest challenge for the CBI. Medical examination was not conducted within 72 hours of the incident of Hathras victim.

Delay in investigation is a big challenge for CBI

2 weeks after the incident, the victim’s samples were sent for forensic examination. It is believed that due to the delay in the investigation, nothing was clear in the forensic report. According to the report, no semen was found in the victim’s body.

Samples were taken 11 days after the rape with the woman, while the official guideline strictly states that forensic evidence can be found for up to 96 hours after the incident. In such a situation, before the death, the statement of the victim on September 22, in which he has accused of gangrape, the CBI can consider him as the main basis of evidence.

The accused were sent to jail without questioning

It is to be noted here that the UP police, who had registered the initial FIR in the case, arrested the accused and sent them to jail without asking the court for their custody. The main accused Sandeep was arrested on September 20, while the remaining three accused were arrested between September 23 and 27.

Female officer was also not included in the investigation

Also, in the initial investigation of the case, no female police officer was also given the charge, which is mandatory in rape cases. The reason behind this is that the UP police was not considering it as a rape case from the beginning.

Which plan will CBI work in Hathras case

Now the CBI will demand the custody of the four accused from the court and will interrogate them. The CBI can also interrogate the victim’s family along with the accused. The CBI can also ask the victim’s mother to give a statement before the magistrate as she is the main witness in the case.

Who are the officers to lead the investigation?

Let us know that the CBI has registered a case on Sunday, about 4 weeks after the gang rape incident with a 19-year-old Dalit girl. The Central Agency may face several challenges in its investigation. The CBI team is headed by Seema Pahuja, who is a DSP level officer of the CBI’s Ghaziabad unit. She has earlier seen many famous cases of rape in Himachal Pradesh with a minor girl. A team from Central Forensic Science Lab has also reached Boolgarhi with him.

CBI team asks for evidence and case diary

The CBI team reached Hathras on Sunday evening to investigate the matter. Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said in a conversation with our associate newspaper Times of India that the CBI team asked for documents related to the case, including evidence collected during the investigation and case diaries. A senior policeman said that 15 CBI officers are expected to be in Hathras for the next few weeks for investigation.

The victim died on September 29

Let us tell you that on September 14, a gang rape case was reported from a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. The girl was earlier admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. She was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 29 September. The victim was cremated the night after her death. After this, protests took place in the country to protest against the incident. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former President Rahul Gandhi went to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

