Shamli district of western UP was once in the discussion regarding migration in Kairana. Now in the neighboring Baghpat district, a Pradhan family has put up posters of the exodus at their home. The family has appealed for justice to CM Yogi Adityanath. At the same time, the story of Baghpat police is different.The whole affair begins with an encounter. On August 30, Praveen Rathi son Satbir Rathi was arrested by the police after an encounter in Gangnoli village of Doghat police station area of ​​Baghpat district. Illegal double barrel guns, cartridges and bike were recovered from him. According to police, Praveen has five cases of murder and robbery.

Terming the encounter as fake, Satbir Rathi, husband of village head Subhashna Rathi, held a press conference. Rathi said that due to police harassment, more than two dozen families of the village are now planning to flee. Posters were pasted outside Pradhan’s house. It reads, ‘This house belongs to the village head Mrs. Subhashna Rathi. Which is for sale. Due to the harassment of the Doighat police. ‘

CCTV footage claimed

The father of Praveen Rathi, who was caught in the encounter, and Satbir Rathi, the village head husband, says that the police have taken the action of fake encounter by picking up his son from the farm. He also has proof of this. If justice is not found, they will be forced to flee from UP itself. The Pradhan family claims that they have CCTV footage of the lies of the police.

Principal family claims – Son picked up by police after fake encounter

Police bid – Pradhan’s family history sheeter, drama for pressure

NBT Online spoke to the Baghpat police in this matter. Alok Singh, CO of Barout, says, ‘There was a talk of pasting posters in Gangnoli village of Thana Doghat. A criminal family is behind this. On 30 August, the vicious criminal Pravin, who has more than half a dozen cases registered, was caught in the encounter. All his family members are vicious and criminals. A brother has previously earned him one lakh prize and has been killed. He has 15 cases against a second brother in jail. The current head of the village has serious lawsuits like murder and gangsters registered. It has been revealed that he has put up posters. History sheets are also being opened. Captain Sahib has asked for a report in this regard, which will be sent. The campaign of Baghpat police against vicious and malicious criminals will continue in the same way.

Police pick up Satbir, leave him at night?

Meanwhile, relatives say that the police picked up the head of the family last night but left in the night in view of the pressure. However, SP Baghpat Manish Mishra says that the entire case is being investigated to avoid police pressure, the family of Praveen Rathi has created a drama of migration.

Pradhir’s husband Satbir Rathi has also complained to the National Human Rights Commission in this matter. According to Rathi, being harassed by the police harassment, now they will not only migrate from the village but also from the state, as they are now worried about the safety of other family members.