Mexico.- Aislinn Derbez is a great Mexican actress and model, daughter of the enigmatic comedian Eugenio Derbez, protagonist of the successful television series ‘The P.Luche family’.

Aislinn lived a beautiful years old romance with the famous actor Mauricio Ochmann, with whom he married in 2016 and had his first and only daughter, Kailani.

Last March of the year 2020, Aislinn and Mauricio announced in their official accounts of Instagram that they made the decision to separate their lives as a couplewhere the two actors made use of the same speech and photograph to update their thousands of followers on social networks and the media, where They did not specify the exact reason for their separation but they did state that they will continue to have a good relationship for their little daughter.

Recently the protagonist of the film ‘to bad‘, he confessed during the podcast ‘The Magic of Chaos‘ alongside Michelle Renaud how she coped with her divorce, and what it was like for her to go through that moment.

“The truth is that I was very happy. My relationship did work very well, it was beautiful, we learned a lot and it was something more like unexpected, it was something else, I think, like you start to grow in different directions, you start to abandon yourself to please the other, I I think the same thing happened to both of us… And suddenly it turns out that your vision and mine no longer coincide and that your growth is on the other side than mine, ”explained the 36-year-old model.

Aislinn pointed out that He has never regretted all the things he experienced as an Ochmann partnerbut what the fact that her husband asked her for a divorce at the time was a huge surprise to her.

“You have to respect whoever makes the decision… Sometimes the other person makes a decision, for whatever reason the other person has and even though sometimes you don’t understand it, you really have to respect the decision, because if you love the person and if you really want things to flow, then you have to trust that the other person is doing what the other person thinks they have to do for themselves,” Derbez said.

Finally, Aislinn Derbez said that she no longer feels pain for having separated from her daughter’s father, but that at the time it was very painful for her, but she had to learn to let go so as not to lose herself.

“It was very hard, and that was where I had to trust life a little bit and trust what was happening to me, because I can perfectly go to the side of the victim… So the challenge in my case was like saying Well, I have to let go, because life and this person are asking me to, I have to accept the situation as it is and I also have to respect that in his head it is no longer… And that was for me the most incredible learning of my life ”