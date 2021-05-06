The “wealth” of the Egyptian artist Adel Imam has returned to the spotlight again, after several media outlets and social media leaders reported, during the past hours, old news about the size of his fortune, cited by CELEBRITY NET WORTH, pointing out that it exceeded $ 100 million despite the fact that The leader’s money was estimated two years ago at more than $ 250 million.

Adel Imam, who presented to cinema, theater and drama, unforgettable works since he began his artistic journey in 1960, for many years the highest paid and popular in Egypt and the Arab world.

However, he never disclosed the size of his real wealth in any interview throughout his life, but previous reports stated that he owns more than half a billion Egyptian pounds in addition to a number of real estate and luxury cars, including Mitsubishi Pajero and Mercedes S Class, after it was the first car owned by the veteran actor from Fiat type.

It is noteworthy that the leader was born in Dakahlia Governorate in 1940, from a very poor family that lived a modest life.

In school, Imam was known for his love for the subject of chemistry, which he enjoyed explaining to his brother Essam, but he faced difficulty in the Arabic language, then he later graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture in 1962, and during his university studies he wrote my novel (Dead Without Graves, Revolution of the Dead).

Perhaps one of the masterpieces of coincidences is that my friend, an imam in the school (Saeed Saleh and Salah Saadani) became my work and acting colleague later, and he presented with them the most beautiful acting works, especially the play.

He started his first theatrical work in 1962 in the play “He and She”, then the play “The Swindlers” in 1966, most notably the play “School of the rioters,” which included a group of elite Egyptian artists in 1970 and continued to be shown for 5 years.

In recent years, he was not absent from the Ramadan drama, but this year he shied away from presenting any artistic work for health reasons.