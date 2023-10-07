What is the transcranial stimulation that Fedez is undergoing

After days of apprehension about his health conditions, yesterday Fedez was discharged from the Fatebenefratelli Hospital in Milan. The singer and influencer, after publishing a post of thanks on Instagram, told in an interview with Corriere della Sera what happened in the terrible previous week, during which he was saved from internal hemorrhages resulting from two ulcers, linked to surgery he underwent last year to remove a pancreatic tumor. But not only. In his long story, Fedez stated that he is undergoing a cycle of transcranial stimulation, i.e. “electromagnetic shocks to the brain” defined by him as “certainly not pleasant”.

But what is it? What is transcranial stimulation? It is a neuropsychiatric treatment aimed at counteracting the severe form of depression – which resulted in a hypomanic attack – and other mental health problems that affected him after the diagnosis of the neoplasm, a rare neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. To be precise, the therapy he is undergoing, the effectiveness of which the singer will comment on after completing an annual cycle, is called transcranial direct current stimulation or tDCS.

Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is a “popular method of brain stimulation that is used to modulate cortical excitability,” explain the authors of the study “Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS): A Beginner’s Guide for Design and Implementation” published in the specialized scientific journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. In other words, it is a neuromodulation technique – that is, which modulates the activity of neurons – based on a weak flow of direct current, constantly directed in a single direction. Electrical stimulation reaches the brain via electrodes that are placed on the scalp or neck, with the aim of modifying the excitability and cortical activity of neurons. Several studies have shown that the treatment improves depressive symptoms, reduces anxiety, pain and several parameters of cognitive function, as explained by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the United Kingdom.

The non-invasive and non-pharmacological therapy is based on a portable battery-powered stimulator that delivers low-intensity direct current through two sponge electrodes, which are soaked in a saline solution and positioned on the patient’s scalp (or neck), who remains alert and awake throughout the treatment. As indicated by NICE, sessions last on average between 20 and 30 minutes and are repeated daily for a variable period of time. Fedez spoke about the annual cycle, before expressing his opinion on the effectiveness.

What are the risks or side effects of transcranial stimulation? tDCS is considered a non-invasive, safe and well-tolerated therapy. Side effects, if any, are mild. Among those cited by Cornell University are “mild itching, tingling, or burning sensation under the electrodes,” stimuli that fade a few minutes after treatment. Other possible side effects include headache, dizziness and mild fatigue. Nausea – dependent on the positioning of the electrodes – and the vision of flashes of light are also cited in scientific literature. Typically the recommendation is to avoid treatment in people suffering from epilepsy and seizures.