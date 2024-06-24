One of the points that causes most curiosity when wanting to buy a vehicle is the down payment amount, for fear that it will be too high you may not even review several models that you like, today in Debate we have a proposal toyota.

If he Toyota vehicle manufacturer is one of your favorite brands, then you can request a financing plan that fits your possibilities, for example, the model with a sedan body with which it is possible to give 10%.

Below we share the numbers of the Toyota Yarisa car that looks elegant and sophisticated that has 1.5 liter engine and gives you a power of 105 horsepower. It is 4 cylinders and has space for 5 passengers.

The Toyota Yaris has several versions, the Base MT, Base CVT, S MT, as well as the S CVT, of course each one more equipped than the previous one. Now, what do you think if we make a price for the cheapest.

Toyota Yaris: How much does the sedan cost and how to have it on credit. Photo: Special

It is possible to request a Toyota Traditional Planwith which you can choose 48 months To pay off your new car, the cost of the Yaris is $299,900 pesos, as announced on its quote portal.

He Toyota Yaris sedan You can purchase it with a down payment of $29,990 pesos. What do you think, is it an accessible figure for you? Now is the time to find out what the monthly payments would look like.

If you contemplate a Car insurance With basic coverage with the GNP insurer, it is possible that your monthly payments will be $9,814.94 pesos. This for the SD Base MT model of the Toyota Yaris.

So now you have a better picture of what your automotive credit would look like, this way you can analyze if this Toyota sedan is perfect for you or you prefer to review other options.