DDonald Trump is known for making various controversial statements and the last debate in the search for the presidency was no exception. The Republican candidate assured that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are kidnapping neighbors’ pets to eat them.

“Many cities don’t want to talk about it because they are too embarrassed. In Springfield they are eating the dogs“The people who came here are eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people who live there,” Trump said during the debate.

The Republican’s remarks, which have been echoed by his running mate, JD Vance, are related to a A rumor that went viral on the Internet with the intention of generating fears about the growing population of Haitians in the city of Springfield.

However, local authorities have made it clear that There is no evidence or reports showing that immigrants have harmed pets..

The reality is that the city of Springfield, which has about 58,000 inhabitants and is located between Columbus and Daytonhas many attractions to visit.

According to the Springfield Visitor’s Guide, created by the State Convention and Visitors Bureau, The city has options for all tastes, from lovers of culture and the arts to those looking to get in touch with nature. or simply eat and drink something delicious. These are some of its greatest attractions:

One of the attractions in Springfield, Ohio, is Buck Creek State Park. Photo:Visit Greater Springfield

Westcott House by Frank Lloyd Wright

It was completed in 1908 and is the only Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie-style house in Ohio that is currently standing. one of the best museums of the famous architect, which in 2005 underwent a thorough restoration.

Buck Creek State Park

In this place you can enjoy a huge lake for boat rides.water skiing, fishing and swimming. In addition, there is a camping area, cabins and multiple trails for walking and enjoying the scenery.

Springfield Museum of Art

The city of Springfield is home to the The only Smithsonian-affiliated art museum in the state of Ohio and features a permanent collection of various acclaimed artists.

Hartman Rock Garden

At one time it was simply a fish pond, but now It is a work of popular art that is made up of more than 2,500 individual stones. that combine history, religion and recall the Depression era.

Heritage Center Museum

This building was built in 1890 and occupies an entire city block, Here you can soak up the history of the United States.

Antiques Center

An opportunity to find hundreds of antiques in the largest indoor shopping centre in the country designed for that purpose. You will see more than 650 dealers offering items covering virtually every genre of collecting.

Mad River

You can canoe down the river in Clark County with waters so clear that you can clearly see the bottom.

National Museum of the United States Air Force

This place collects, researches, preserves, interprets and presents the history, heritage and traditions of the Air Force.

Ohio Caverns

They are one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city that maintain a constant temperature of 12 degrees Celsius throughout the year and They boast some of the most unique line-ups in the United States.

Route from Ohio to Erie

This is a Recreational trail outside the city that runs from the Ohio River to Lake Erie passing through areas that were previously occupied by railways and canals.