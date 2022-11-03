What is the third season of Mob Psycho 100 about? | EarthGamer

Mob Psycho 100 is one of the most important works of ONE —the mangaka who also writes and illustrates One Punch Man and that will soon bring Versus. He is recognized for the quality of his story and drawing—. The third season of Mob Psycho 100 finally saw the light in 2022, after what seemed like an endless wait.

It is a Japanese webcomic that began its serialization in Ura Sunday magazine from April 18, 2012. It has 16 volumes.

In 2016, the anime adaptation of his first season with 12 episodes. In 2019 a second installment with 13 chapters came out. They were in charge of the BONES studio and under the direction of Yuzuru Tachikawa. The dubbing was done by Funimation.

Nevertheless, the third season of Mob Psycho 100 It arrived on October 5, 2022 and the installment will bring 12 episodes.

the creative team

CEO: Yuzuru Tachikawa

Season Director: Takahiro Hasui

Screenplay: Hiroshi Seko

Character Design: Yoshimichi Kameda

Soundtrack: Kenji Kawai

Who is Mob?

Shigeo Kageyama (モブ Mobu —which could be translated as background character—), is known as Mob—because he maintains a very discreet profile—. Nevertheless, nothing is what it seems, because the boy is a psychic, it should be noted, a very powerful one.

But, it is also an average young high school student who strives to be normal and go unnoticeddespite the fact that from a very young age, he is able to manipulate the steel of spoons and even move things with his mere mental intention.

Because he wants to have a normal life, he strives to maintain an unshakable temper, so as not to unleash his overwhelming ability—although he doesn’t always succeed. This is why he is an introverted person.

overall argument

In Mob’s world, psychics are rare, so he knows he would have a very busy life revealing what he is—also because many believe them to be con men—so he prefers to keep the people around him from knowing.

Mob has Reigen Arataka, who will be his “psychic mentor” – he lacks powers, so Shigeo Kageyama will be the one who will help him in his adventures.

It should be noted that the psychics of this world are also capable of seeing spirits.

This story is a bizarre mix of slice-of-life with intensely funny and emotional twists of drama.

A longing for the hero and resolution

Mob wants to have a normal life, however, as a good high school student, he has a special interest in a girl named Tsubomi -a classmate-, and somehow this will structure some essential things of the plot -or at least give nice nuances and humorous that will lead to a greater good.

The sensational of the third season of Mob Psycho 100

Although it sounds contradictory, with what was said before, Mob Psycho 100 is a story of personal growth in which Mob will face enemies of the world —secret organizations, megalomaniac spirits and other psychics—, and his third season will finish animating his path of the hero.

Being the most introverted person, he will manage to have many links and will remain as an epic character, being very loved at the end of the series —something unimaginable at the beginning—.

Mob Psycho 100 it is a special delivery, with a well-defined peculiar identity. It has an irreproachable range of characters and a colorful drama from the BONES studio that is amazing, the colors and textures will make you live a journey like no other.

One of its episodes will feature 20,000 hand-drawn animated frames —probably in the arc of the aliens— it should be noted that a regular episode has 3K.

Due to the little material in manga format that remains to animate the third season of mob psycho, is that at least we are certain that this installment will end the story by adapting the last three arcs.

We must also mention Miyo Sato’s famous technique —featured from the second season—: the paint-on-glass aesthetic returned. Without a doubt, the last season will close with a flourish.

What kind of proposal is it really Mob Psycho 100?

A parody of shōnen, since it rescues the characteristic aspects of the genre but gives them a new sensation and achieves completely different things – but amazing in a good way.

However, we will have an epic Mob with virtuous, fresh and lively changes that will be very ad oc with the transformation of the organic eventualities of the manga. Simply, Mob Psycho 100 It is one of the unmissable works of this season —and of times to come—.

What will happen in the installment of the third season

After a couple of battles and the pressure Mob feels after hearing that Tsubomi is moving, we will have a shaky landscape.

Our protagonist will be run over by what his emotions-sensations will collapse and he —with his immense power— will get out of control. The last and epic battle will be against Mob himself. In this one, all the links that he was building in the series will intervene to help him. The end will be the most emotional and comforting.

Thus, we will end with a work that used each of the things and details that it built throughout the narrative.

The brave who want to know the end of Mob Psycho 100

Mob proposes to Tsubomi—the person he’s been in love with for as long as he can remember—but she turns him down. The good news is that they are friends again and will talk on the phone when she moves out.

The growth of the psychic will have various motivations throughout the plot, but even at the end, It is pointed out that the main character that matters is him and all the beautiful and good things that he builds for himself.

You will not be romantically accepted by your friend, but you will be able to express your deepest feelings and temper your emotions. Mob will feel comfortable, he will be happy.

Where to watch the third season of Mob Psycho 100?

Through Crunchyroll weekly every Saturday.

We must mention that the anime installment has an unmatched perspective, will it surpass the manga?

