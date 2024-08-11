What is the thermobaric bomb used by Russia and how does it work?

Thermobaric weapons, also known as vacuum bombs or aerosol bombs, are composed of almost 100% explosive fuel. They are made up, he explains Republic, from a fuel container with two separate explosive charges. They can be dropped from aircraft or launched as rockets. Upon impact, the first charge ruptures the container which releases the fuel releasing a sort of explosive cloud that can easily spread and penetrate unsealed places. At that point the second charge detonates it transforming the cloud into a fiery mass that feeds on all the surrounding oxygen.

These devices are much more powerful and destructive than conventional ones. For this reason, although there are no specific laws, their use on civilian targets can be punishable as a war crime under the Hague Conventions.