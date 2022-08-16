TikTok is experiencing its best moment, at least in Spain, since this 2022 is positioned as the social network that has grown the most. Its popularity was on the rise thanks to the months of confinement, and now it has become a tough competition for Instagram. The adolescent public is its main public, but the older ones have also become fond of the ‘trends’ and ‘challenges’.

Like the rest of social networks, interaction is the basis of TikTok, but the application has its peculiarities. Music plays a great role and is the common thread of most videos, whether to dance, make humor, or send hints. And the music industry is already using it as a means of promotion. Rosalía was the first to go a step further and her album ‘Motomami’ presented it live on TikTok. Many artists are forced by their label to learn how it works to go viral.

The main dynamic of TikTok is to go viral in 15 seconds. A time that each user uses differently so that your publication is seen by as many people as possible. Some create the ‘trends’ with choreographed steps, while others through POV make fun of themselves. This ‘tiktoker’ vocabulary that is coined by the youngest and extends to the entire internet community. A term that has spread and you may have already seen in the description of the videos, as a kind of caption, is ‘fake body’. These English words mean false body. It does not mean that the body has been edited or any filter has been applied. But then, what do users use it for?

‘Fake body’ is included in the video description to prevent TikTok from deleting it. The social network usually censors some publications if it is not completely covered. For this reason, especially the ‘tiktokers’ with a considerable number of followers usually include it when they wear swimwear, ‘crop tops’ that expose a part of the abdomen, or any garment where the body is visible. It is a way to jump the censorship barrier because the company does not allow nudity. Although sometimes its use policy has to be taken to the extreme, the company removes any video, since many children have access to this application.