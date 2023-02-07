The arthritis It is a disease that affects a large number of people of all ages. It is a group of diseases that cause pain, swelling, stiffness, and loss of mobility in the joints. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

It’s important to note that these symptoms can be caused by a wide variety of conditions, so seeing a doctor is critical for an accurate diagnosis.

Home remedies can also help treat arthritis symptoms.. One of them is the Green Tea, which has proven to be effective thanks to its anti-inflammatory component.

This component is epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG). This substance, according to researchers from the Washington State University in Spokane and the University of Michigan, inhibits the production of molecules responsible for inflammation in tissues and joints, managing to reduce inflamed areas and is very abundant in green tea.

Green tea is also rich in antioxidants, particularly a class of polyphenol antioxidants called catechins..

For this reason, it is recommended to drink at least one cup a day to start noticing its positive effects. However, it is important to note that you should always consult a doctor first before trying any new arthritis treatment.

In addition to its effect on arthritis, green tea has other health uses as well. Some of these include:

diabetes management: Green tea has been shown to help control blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Improved cardiovascular health: The antioxidants present in green tea may help prevent cell damage and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Cancer prevention: The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in green tea may help prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Improved mental health: Green tea contains caffeine and L-theanine, two compounds that can improve mood and concentration.

Improved dental health: Green tea contains compounds that may help prevent the formation of plaque and cavities.

We recommend you read:

It is important to remember that studies on these health uses are still preliminary, and more research is needed to establish their effects with certainty. Even so, green tea is a healthy drink that can be incorporated into a balanced diet.