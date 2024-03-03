Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/03/2024 – 9:35

Taurus KEPD-350 cruise missile flies at more than 1,000 km/h at a height of just 35 meters. It is one of the Bundeswehr's most modern weapons, and the German Federal Chancellor is reluctant to pass it on to Ukraine. The Taurus KEPD-350 is an air-launched cruise missile, of German-Swedish origin, manufactured by the company Taurus Systems and used by the Armed Forces. Armed forces from Germany, Spain and South Korea. Taurus Systems is a partnership between the German company MBDA Deutschland (formerly LFK) and the Swedish company Saab Bofors Dynamics.

The Taurus KEPD-350 is one of the Bundeswehr's most modern weapons systems. The 5-meter-long, 1,360-kilogram guided missile is launched by fighter planes and then, powered by a jet engine, itself finds its predetermined target on the ground.

With a speed of up to 1,170 km/h (that is, just below the speed of sound), the Taurus flies at an altitude of only about 35 meters, which makes it almost impossible to be detected by enemy radar. Its range is up to 500 kilometers. This allows pilots to hit targets at a great distance. They don't necessarily need to enter enemy airspace to launch the Taurus.

What type of target is the Taurus used against?

The German Air Force speaks of “high value targets”, in military terminology, such as bunkers or command posts from which enemy troops carry out operations. The Taurus is capable of overcoming consecutive thick reinforced concrete walls. To do this, the missile rises abruptly just before the target and attacks it from above, in a vertical dive with high kinetic energy.

Before the warhead itself explodes, a shaped charge explodes and blows a hole in the bunker wall. Through this hole penetrates the so-called metal penetrator, which weighs 400 kilos, and uses sensors to measure the resistance it needs to overcome. This allows the Taurus to penetrate several floors of a bunker before the warhead explodes.

How does Taurus reach its target?

The Taurus uses four separate navigation systems to maintain course. The satellite-based GPS system is protected against interference attempts. In what's known as terrain reference navigation, Taurus scans the ground and compares it to previously stored data.

Using image sensors, Taurus can also use bridges, rivers or road crossings to orient itself. Furthermore, Taurus can determine their own position by constantly measuring their own progress.

How would Ukraine use Taurus?

The Taurus missiles would give Ukraine the possibility of also attacking Russian positions far behind the front line. This would allow Ukraine to destroy the Russian invaders' supply routes and command centers. In particular, Ukraine could strike targets in Crimea, which would be crucial to regaining its territory.

Ukraine already has the UK's Storm Shadow and France's Scalp cruise missiles. Both are systems similar to the Taurus, but with shorter range.

Why is the German government reluctant?

With the Taurus, Ukraine could attack targets on Russian territory. The German government wants to avoid this because it fears a new escalation in the war. That is why, above all, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stopped the sending of Taurus missiles

Russia has repeatedly warned against supplying weapons systems like the US Taurus or ATACMS to Ukraine, despite it itself using long-range missiles to attack Ukrainian cities.

However, within the ruling coalition parties in Germany and also among parts of the opposition, there are repeated calls for Taurus cruise missiles to be sent to Ukraine soon. The argument is that only with them would Ukraine have a chance of defending itself against the Russians. However, experts agree that this weapons system would not cause a real turnaround in the course of the war.

How long does Germany need to supply Tautus?

Of the approximately 600 Taurus in the Bundeswehr arsenal, between 150 and 300 are expected to be operational. The others would first have to be prepared. The unit price is around 1 million euros.

However, the Taurus would first have to be adapted to the Ukrainian Air Force's fighters. The Bundeswehr's Taurus missiles were designed for use with the Tornado and Eurofighter jets.