it is the most serious manifestation of E. coli infections. It mainly affects children and the weak. Because you have to be careful with raw milk products and raw meat. All it takes is contact to transmit the infection

The case of the 2 and a half year old girl hospitalized in Padua since July with haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) highlights the importance of following some advice that can help avoid even serious health problems (especially for the little ones).

In summer, the risk of foodborne infections increases, but the alpine cheese product with the raw milk (unpasteurized)which seems to have been the basis of the infection of the young thirty, should always be avoided.

The raw milk

a food high risk of bacterial proliferation: despite the veterinary checks imposed by the regulations in practice impossible to guarantee the absence of germswhich can contaminate the product at the time of milking or after.

Between more dangerous bacteria that can be found in raw milk (or precisely, in the cheese produced from this) there is Escherichia coli, a bacterium capable of colonizing the intestinal mucosa which may be harmless, but also produces very dangerous strains.

They are the ones who generate one toxin able to unleash the haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS)the most serious manifestation of Escherichia coli infections, which mainly affects children and weak subjects (the elderly and immunocompromised people).

The syndrome is the most important cause of acute renal failure in the pediatric age, particularly in the first years of life. 25-30% of patients also risk neurological complications. Seu can be fatal in 3-5%.

There gravity of the disease depends on the virulence of the bacterial strain, on the age and general conditions of the patient, but also on the quantity of contaminated food consumed. In the case of the little girl, it seems it was just a taste or even a simple contact with cheese, but unfortunately this was enough to contract the infection that triggered the very serious illness.

The incubation time for haemolytic uremic syndrome is usually 1 to 5 days.

Generally the former symptoms of the disease are diarrhoea, sometimes bloody, vomiting, and severe abdominal pain, followed by hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia, and renal failure. In the most serious cases, manifestations of a neurological nature may appear such as drowsiness, confusion, blunting of the senses, strabismus and convulsions, coma. Fever is almost never present or in any case does not normally exceed 38.

Diagnosis of Seu is based on clinical symptoms, blood tests, and kidney function tests.

There is no specific therapy and infections are treated with supportive therapies (rehydration, hemodialysis and/or peritoneal dialysis, plasmapheresis, blood transfusions). There antibiotic therapy not recommended or even contraindicatedbecause it could favor the release of the toxin with worsening of the patient’s conditions.

Frequent person-to-person contagion and strict measures must be observed: personal hygiene, frequent hand washing, change of clothes that have come into contact with faeces, disinfection of surfaces. it is very important that the family members of the sick child undergo a stool test to search for bacteria, especially if they have suffered from even mild gastrointestinal symptoms (diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting).

The most important advice to avoid risk is to don’t drink raw milk and eat its derivatives: there was a time when it was fashionable because it was considered healthier and more nutritious. Not so. Definitely no longer healthy (it was written) but

it’s not even rich in probiotics anymore

and digestible as much as the pasteurized one. The pasteurization process affects only the quantity of vitamins and enzymes (which, moreover, in a balanced diet can be taken from other foods), but the levels of minerals, proteins and sugars are instead the same in both types of milk.

Another warning, the bacterium that causes Seu. Escherichia coli can colonize not only raw milk. normally present in the intestine of ruminants, especially i cattle (who are asymptomatic carriers) and the feces can also contaminate the meat during slaughter. If the meat is contaminated and eaten undercooked, the germ can be transmitted to humans. It is therefore advisable to avoid the consumption of raw or undercooked meat, especially ground meat (hamburger, tartare) or carpaccio and to avoid the contamination of ready-to-eat foods (for example salads) with raw meat, for example by using same knife or same cutting board.